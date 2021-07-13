Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTCQB: SEHKF) (FSE: 7SR) (the "Company" or "Seahawk") announces that it has retained the services of Toronto-based Oak Hill Financial ("Oak Hill") to assist with investor relations activities.

"This is a particularly exciting time for our Company. We believe that the recent high grade gold intersections reported at our Val d'Or properties makes this the right time to increase our engagement with investors," said Giovanni Gasbarro, CEO of Seahawk Gold. "As we accelerate our exploration plans, Oak Hill will assist in providing investors with greater visibility on our progress."

Oak Hill has been engaged for a one-month renewable period to provide Seahawk with Canadian investor relations advisory activities at a cost of $10,000 plus tax. The Company will also issue 300,000 options to Oak Hill with a price equal to the higher of the closing price of the Company's common shares on the day before or the day of issuance. The agreement may be renewed or extended by the Company and Oak Hill at the end of the one-month term.

Oak Hill and Seahawk are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Aside from the options issued by the Company to Oak Hill, Oak Hill does not have any additional interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Oak Hill Financial Inc.

Oak Hill is a Toronto-based firm which develops strategic platforms for its clients that are utilized to gain exposure and recognition to the capital markets. Oak Hill provides asset management, capital market and investor relations services. Its team has marketed corporate issuers ranging in market cap from $10 million to $1 billion in a variety of different sectors to the Canadian retail brokerage channel, registered family offices and institutional networks. Oak Hill's team has extensive experience across equity capital markets, equity research, portfolio management, institutional equity sales and traditional investor relations - resulting in tailored and highly collaborative solutions. Oak Hill is located at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2460 in Toronto, Ontario.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTCQB: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is the 100% owner of four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

For more information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp. - seahawkgoldcorp.com

Giovanni Gasbarro

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

