Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed Phase 1 of the Veta Negra drill program located 3.4 km northwest of IMPACT's 535 tonne per day Guadalupe processing plant in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan District, Mexico.

"These results confirm what we have known for the last two years of open pit production at Veta Negra. There is a significant mineralization and prospective grades at shallow depths and expansion potential to the north and south around Veta Negra area. Given the encouraging Phase 1 drill results, we look forward to results from the planned Phase 2 program to start later this month," President and CEO of IMPACT Silver, Fred Davidson, commented.

Veta Negra Drilling

Seven holes (MPZ-308-20 to MPZ-314-20) were drilled with IMPACT's Diamec rig to test the near surface mineralization below and to the north of the operating open pit for a total of 530 meters. Results are listed below:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag(g/t) Au (g/t) Pb % Zn % MPZ-308-20 29.10 51.37 21.22 91.90 0.070 0.08 0.20 MPZ-309-20 33.80 44.40 10.60 85.29 0.039 0.46 0.74 MPZ-309-20 37.72 39.60 1.88 275.96 0.069 0.34 0.96 MPZ-310-20 37.50 41.22 3.72 57.85 0.119 0.43 0.52 MPZ-312-20 6.90 14.17 7.27 152.08 0.059 0.15 0.20 MPZ-313-20 1.40 20.35 18.95 64.21 0.043 0.04 0.29 MPZ-313-20 12.12 26.00 13.88 72.48 0.059 0.07 0.33 MPZ-313-20 50.55 54.80 4.25 165.64 0.240 0.34 0.71 MPZ-313-20 71.00 73.30 2.30 98.87 0.358 0.37 0.91 MPZ-314-20 17.00 28.15 11.15 52.00 0.018 0.07 0.12 MPZ-314-20 47.25 51.68 4.43 52.26 0.020 0.14 0.55 MPZ-314-20 70.32 73.92 3.60 171.47 0.059 0.20 0.52



Thirteen holes (Z21-01 to Z21-10 and Z21-12 to Z21-13) were drilled for a total of 1,406m with IMPACT's recently purchased man portable hydraulic rig to test the mineralization to depth on approximately 50 meter step outs. Results are listed below:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag(g/t) Au (g/t) Pb % Zn % Z21-01 139.05 141.15 2.10 90.47 0.075 0.37 1.38 Z21-02 71.45 74.30 2.85 49.25 0.046 0.04 0.06 Z21-05 2.65 12.45 9.80 211.28 0.085 0.31 0.31 Z21-05 28.55 30.15 1.60 263.22 0.128 0.47 1.40 Z21-05 37.55 51.40 13.85 186.95 0.984 1.22 2.45 Z21-05 72.50 73.26 0.76 64.23 0.080 0.51 2.37 Z21-06 0.00 7.40 7.40 110.00 0.050 0.09 0.14 Z21-08 0.00 4.50 4.50 70.93 0.013 0.05 0.14 Z21-09 75.00 76.50 1.50 51.33 0.097 0.09 0.44 Z21-10 0.00 9.85 9.85 52.18 0.002 0.00 0.10 Z21-12 6.50 13.00 6.50 38.63 0.068 0.12 0.11 Z21-13 51.00 52.00 1.00 79.75 0.145 0.04 0.09 Z21-13 82.00 83.50 1.50 53.89 0.067 0.07 0.49



The Veta Negra vein system was mined historically as both an open pit and from underground. Two north-northwest trending parallel veins enclosed by stockwork mineralized host rock are currently being mined by IMPACT over widths averaging 14 metres in the open pit. Mineralization is trucked from Veta Negra to the Guadalupe processing plant and blended with mineral from the Guadalupe and San Ramon mining operations.

IMPACT's man portable hydraulic rig is presently drilling in the San Ramon Mine area testing the southern extension of the Inmaculada Vein system. A Phase 2 drill program is planned to test the Veta Negra vein systems to the north of hole MPZ-309-20 and south of hole Z21-05.

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

IMPACT Silver Corp. is a successful silver-gold explorer-producer with two processing plants on adjacent districts within its 100% owned mineral concessions covering 211km2 in central Mexico with excellent infrastructure and labor force. Over the past 15 years, IMPACT has produced over 10 million ounces of silver, generating revenues of over $202 million, with no long-term debt. At the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District, three underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, in the Mamatla District, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with a mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead (see IMPACT news release dated January 18, 2016 for details). Company engineers are reviewing Capire for potential restart of operations in light of current elevated silver prices. With 15 years of exploration successes leading to production cash flows, IMPACT has shown the Zacualpan Silver-Gold District to be endowed with many high grade silver-gold zones and has placed multiple zones into commercial production.

Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com. Follow us on Twitter @IMPACT_Silver and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/impactsilver

Drill Location Map: Veta Negra



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4729/90098_1d9e9894443cdb49_001full.jpg

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Wojtek Jakubowski, P.Geo. is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained in this news release.

