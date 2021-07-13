Andersen Global continues its European expansion through a Collaboration Agreement with law firm Hellström Advokatbyrå in Sweden, reinforcing the organization's commitment to providing integrated, independent services to its clients regionally and globally.

The Stockholm-based firm, founded in 1991 by Managing Partner Mats Hellström, operates with 17 Partners and more than 40 professionals, assisting local and international clients in various industry sectors. Specializing in Swedish and international business law, the full-service firm provides legal services in corporate, commercial, financial markets law, employment, M&A, litigation, dispute resolution, real estate and construction, public procurement and data protection.

"Our ability to see the big picture and treat each client interaction with transparency allows us to identify quality services for our clients," Mats said. "The collaboration with Andersen Global reinforces our vision of serving as a benchmark organization in our market as we work with the organization's member and collaborating firms to seamlessly deliver independent, integrated services worldwide."

"Hellström Advokatbyrå's strong team culture and commitment to stewardship have led them to be one of Sweden's most reputable business law firms," said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. "Their legal capabilities complement our existing tax capabilities in the country through collaborating firm Unum Tax and provide broad coverage in this important market. I am confident that our synergy will bring substantial results to our clients in Sweden and abroad."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 279 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

