State-owned China Xinhua Power Development has booked a $53 million discount on seven solar farms as developer Kongsun seeks to pay down debts, and Canadian Solar has landed a 45 MWh energy storage contract in Colombia.State-owned China Energy Engineering this afternoon announced it has secured a 24-month, US$244 million engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 360 MW solar plant in Lagos, Nigeria. Polysilicon maker and inverter company TBEA has said the soaring polysilicon price driven by shortages of the solar panel raw material this year will lift its first-half profits to more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...