DJ PAO Severstal: Notice of Q2 2021 operational and financial results

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Notice of Q2 2021 operational and financial results 13-Jul-2021 / 16:03 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notice of Q2 2021 operational and financial results PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q2 2021 operational and financial results on 16 July 2021 at 8.00 am (London), 10.00 am (Moscow). A conference call on Q2 &6m 2021 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 16 July 2021 at 12.00 (London)/ 14.00 (Moscow). Conference ID: 8735792 International Dial: +44 (0)330 336 9434 (local access) 0800 279 7209 (toll-free) Russian Dial: +7 495 646 9190 (local access) 8 10 8002 8675011 (toll-free) The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for seven days as follows: Replay Passcode: 8735792 International Dial: +44 (0)20 3859 5407 (local) 0 808 101 1153 (toll-free) Russian Dial: 810 800 2702 1012 (toll-free) Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com na.klimantov@severstal.com Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 mln and EBITDA of USD2,422 mln in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 117128 EQS News ID: 1218410 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1218410&application_name=news

