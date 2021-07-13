PHP Agency, Inc: PHP Agency Announces Chief Financial Officer Marcelino Rodriguez

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / PHP Agency, Inc., a tech-enabled life insurance field marketing organization, announced the appointment of new leadership to the executive team.

Marcelino Rodriguez was named Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He brings over 25 years of financial and accounting experience in both service and manufacturing industries, including tenure at several public companies. Rodriguez will report to Patrick Bet-David, CEO, and be responsible for all Finance, Accounting and HR functions.

Most recently, Rodriguez served as CFO of Modern Industries, Inc., a provider of manufacturing and industrial support services. Previously, he worked for publicly traded KMG, a manufacturer and global distributor. During his tenure with these companies, his leadership was critical to optimize and position the organizations for the future.

"Marcelino is a great addition to PHP's C-Level executive leadership team. His professional experience and background align nicely with our strategic direction and company culture. We look forward to the value he will bring to PHP," said Patrick Bet-David, CEO.

"This is an exciting time to join PHP," said Rodriguez. "PHP is disrupting the life insurance industry through innovative technologies and I'm delighted to be a part of it."

Rodriguez holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas at San Antonio and a Master of Business Administration from St. Mary's University. He also is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Texas and Missouri. He will be based at the Company's headquarters.

About PHP Agency Inc.

Founded in 2009, PHP Agency Inc. is a tech-enabled national field marketing organization (FMO). PHP partners with leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those seeking careers as life insurance agents. PHP is privately headquartered in Addison, Texas.

