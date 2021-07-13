EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / MNP Ltd. Wins the 2021 Northern Alberta Consumer Choice Award for Licensed Insolvency Trustees.

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

Being awarded the Consumer Choice Award means recognition that we are providing above average service to our clients. Winning the award has impacted our business through marketing and provides validation to our claims of excellent service.

What makes your business unique and successful in the market?

Excellent teamwork, which provides better client experiences.

What is the most recent example of how you have exceeded your client's expectations on a job?

Based on the volume of our google reviews in last month, we are confident that we have exceeded our client's expectations.

Does your company use social media? If so, how has it changed your business/organization?

Yes, we do use social media. Showcased on our social media channels is our MNP Consumer Debt Index which increases awareness of our industry.

The MNP Consumer Debt Index measures Canadians' attitudes toward their consumer debt and gauges their ability to pay their bills, endure unexpected expenses and absorb interest-rate fluctuations without approaching insolvency.

How do you keep up with the trends in your industry?

We keep up trends in our industry by communicating with our governing bodies both (Federally and provincially) and connecting with colleagues in our industry.

What is one characteristic that you believe helped you through your career?

Honesty, I believe in being up front and honest with clients. Our clients are going through difficult times and deserve complete transparency from the beginning to help guide them in making the right decisions for themselves.

Are you or your company involved in your community? (charity, fundraising, etc.)

Yes, MNP is very committed to our community and provides two paid days per year for staff to participate in charitable actives such as the Humane society, Food bank, Hope Mission and numerous other organizations.

