Moody's today launched a first-of-its-kind tool to generate real-time predicted environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scores for millions of public and private small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. Based on a model derived from Moody's proprietary ESG scoring methodology for large-cap corporates, the ESG Score Predictor provides financial institutions with essential quantitative data for portfolio and risk management, and helps companies monitor ESG risk across their global supply chains.

"SMEs are the backbone of every economy; they drive innovation and power global supply chains," said Andrea Blackman, Global Head of Moody's ESG Solutions. "Alongside portfolio analysis and analyst-driven SME assessments, the ESG Score Predictor adds a unique, integral component to our comprehensive suite of cutting-edge solutions to help investors and companies leave no stone unturned when identifying and analyzing ESG risks and opportunities."

Assessing companies' exposure to ESG risks requires comparable and standardized metrics. Limitations in company disclosures continue to affect data quality and company coverage, especially in the SME space. The ESG Score Predictor leverages state-of-the-art advanced analytics to provide 56 ESG scores and sub-scores for any given company using location, sector, and size. Customers can access approximately 140 million company ESG scores on Moody's Orbis database, Procurement Catalyst and Credit Catalyst platforms, via an application programming interface (API), or leverage the ESG Score Predictor model with their in-house data to score their portfolios.

To learn more about Moody's SME Solutions and the ESG Score Predictor, visit: http://www.moodys.com/sme-solutions

An accompanying white paper with case studies demonstrating how the ESG Score Predictor helps achieve full portfolio coverage is available here.

ABOUT MOODY'S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody's ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody's Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate insights. The group leverages Moody's data and expertise across ESG, climate risk, and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics to deliver a comprehensive, integrated suite of ESG and climate risk solutions including ESG scores, analytics, Sustainability Ratings and Sustainable Finance Reviewer/certifier services.

For more information visit Moody's ESG hub at www.moodys.com/esg.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005792/en/

Contacts:

Moody's ESG Solutions:

Lisa Stanton

MD-Global Sales Lead/ESG

+1 (415) 874-6000

Lisa.Stanton@moodys.com

Media inquiries:

Tim Whatmough

VP-Communications

+33 (153) 303-385

Tim.Whatmough@moodys.com