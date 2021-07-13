Nasdaq Stockholm AB: IVISYS AB receives observation status (408/21)

On July 1, 2021, IVISYS AB ("IVISYS" or the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Athanase Tech AB ("Athanase") had achieved control of more than 90 percent of the shares in IVISYS, and also that Athanase intended to initiate compulsory redemption proceedings to acquire the remaining shares in the Company. The press release also stated that IVISYS, at the request of Athanase, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in IVISYS AB (IVISYS, ISIN code SE0006800439, order book ID 108037) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB