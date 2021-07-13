Chemex Global, Inc. Announces Shipment of Renewable Diesel Unit

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Chemex Global, Inc. is pleased to announce the shipment of all modules and equipment for a 6,500 bpd Haldor Topsoe HydroFlex Renewable Diesel Unit for Seaboard Energy's Hugoton, Kansas renewable diesel project. This plant will be capable of producing environmentally responsible renewable diesel derived from waste animal fats and vegetable oils. Renewable diesel is a 100% drop in substitute for diesel produced from fossil fuels.

This is the first modularized HydroFlex plant in the world, and Chemex performed all on and off-module engineering for the renewable diesel area of the facility, including procuring the Basic Engineering Package from Haldor Topsoe, completing the process and detailed design, procurement, fabrication, and startup of the unit, as well as wrapping Haldor Topsoe's process guarantees with its own.

All on-module piping and structure, assembly, painting, insulating, heat tracing, electrical work, panels, junction boxes, and PLC wiring and programming was performed in-house at our fabrication facility in New Waverly, Texas. A team of Chemex engineers will be on-site alongside Haldor Topsoe engineers for pre-commissioning, commissioning, and test run in the latter half of 2021.

Gary Louis, President and CEO, Seaboard Energy, shared that 'Chemex has been with us since the very beginning of this project and accompanied us on site visits before we procured the site or selected our technology licensor and has provided valuable guidance and service during both the development and execution of this project.'

Henrik Rasmussen, MD of The Americas, Haldor Topsoe, stated that 'Chemex is one of our trusted EPF/EPC partners for renewable diesel projects. Their experience with our world-leading HydroFlex renewable fuels technology and their modular design added value to the Seaboard project. We are pleased with our collaboration with Chemex on this project and the other renewable diesel and jet projects we are jointly executing.'

Matt Rodgers, Chief Commercial Officer, Chemex, added that "Chemex has the engineering horsepower to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world's leading technology companies like Haldor Topsoe and to execute complex projects such as this one, and we are proud of the entire team. Seaboard has been a great client, and we are appreciative of the trust they placed in us very early on in the project's development."

