First Sentinel Plc - Redemption and cancellation of 400,000 Euronext Bonds

13 July 2021

First Sentinel Plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Redemption and cancellation of400,000 Euronext 7.5% Secured Bonds



Redemption of Euronext Bonds

The Company announced on 27 June 2019 that it intended to issue up to £7,000,000 sterling denominated 7.5% Secured Bonds due 31 May 2024, to be admitted to trading on the global exchange market operated by the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin ("Euronext Bonds").

First Sentinel announces that it has redeemed and cancelled 400,000 Euronext Bonds. The redemption price, comprising the principal amount and accrued interest, has been repaid to investors in full. Following the cancellation of those bonds, there are now 2,702,802 Euronext Bonds outstanding.

About First Sentinel

First Sentinel PLC provides debt financing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses primarily through its supply chain finance and invoice purchasing activities. First Sentinel also invests in a range of secured and unsecured debt instruments in private and public companies.

The Company's website is www.first-sentinel.com

