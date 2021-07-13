THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION WHICH THE SAME COULD BE UNLAWFUL.

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

13 July 2021

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Publication of Prospectus

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (the "Company") has today published a prospectus (the "Prospectus") relating to a placing programme of up to 20 million new ordinary shares (the "New Ordinary Shares").

The New Ordinary Shares will be issued pursuant to the authorities granted by the Company's shareholders at a general meeting of the Company held on 12 February 2021.

The Prospectus will shortly be available on the Company's website (www.worldwidewh.com) and on the National Storage Mechanism via https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus.

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP 020 3008 4913

Mark Pope

Winterflood Securities 020 3100 0000

Neil Morgan

Hande Derinkok

Winterflood Securities Limited ("Winterflood"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting only for the Company in connection with the matters described in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Winterflood or for advising any such person in relation to the matters contained herein.

Neither Winterflood nor any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for this announcement, its contents or otherwise in connection with it or any other information relating to the Company, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic format.

Each of the Company, Frostrow Capital LLP ("Frostrow"), ObiMed Capital LLC ("OrbiMed"), Winterflood and their affiliates and their respective officers, employees and agents expressly disclaim any and all liability which may be based on this announcement and any errors therein or omissions therefrom.

This announcement is an advertisement and does not constitute a prospectus relating to the Company and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to subscribe for, any New Ordinary Shares in any jurisdiction nor shall it, or any part of it, or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract therefor.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy New Ordinary Shares in the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia (collectively the "United States")), Australia, Canada, the Republic of South Africa, Japan, or any Member State of the European Economic Area, or any of their respective territories or possessions, or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. No action has been taken by the Company or Winterflood that would permit an offering of any shares in the capital of the Company or possession or distribution of this announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by the Company and Winterflood to inform themselves about, and to observe, such restrictions.

This communication is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This communication is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered directly or indirectly in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

The Company has not been and will not be registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act") and, as such, holders of the New Ordinary Shares will not be entitled to the benefits of the Investment Company Act. No offer, sale, resale, pledge, delivery, distribution or transfer of the New Ordinary Shares may be made except under circumstances that will not result in the Company being required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act.

The merits or suitability of any securities must be independently determined by the recipient on the basis of its own investigation and evaluation of the Company. Any such determination should involve, among other things, an assessment of the legal, tax, accounting, regulatory, financial, credit and other related aspects of the securities.

This announcement may not be used in making any investment decision in isolation. This announcement on its own does not contain sufficient information to support an investment decision and investors should ensure that they obtain all available relevant information before making any investment. This announcement does not constitute or form part of and may not be construed as an offer to sell, or an invitation to purchase or otherwise acquire, investments of any description, nor as a recommendation regarding the possible offering or the provision of investment advice by any party. No information in this announcement should be construed as providing financial, investment or other professional advice and each prospective investor should consult its own legal, business, tax and other advisers in evaluating the investment opportunity. No reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on this announcement or its completeness.

The information and opinions contained in this announcement are provided as at the date of the announcement and are subject to change without notice and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein and no responsibility, obligation or liability or duty (whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) is or will be accepted by the Company, Frostrow, OrbiMed, Winterflood or any of their affiliates or by any of their respective officers, employees or agents to update or revise publicly any of the statements contained herein. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in this announcement or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. The document has not been approved by any competent regulatory or supervisory authority.

The value of the New Ordinary Shares and any income from them is not guaranteed and can fall as well as rise due to stock market and currency movements. When you sell your investment you may get back less than you originally invested. Figures refer to past performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

This announcement contains forward looking statements, including, without limitation, statements including the words "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Such forward looking statements involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Information to Distributors

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) the UK version of EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as it forms part of the laws of England and Wales by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("EUWA") and as amended by UK legislation ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of the UK version of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II, as it forms part of the laws of England and Wales by virtue of the EUWA and as amended by UK legislation; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the New Ordinary Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the New Ordinary Shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the New Ordinary Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the New Ordinary Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the New Ordinary Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Placing Programme.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the New Ordinary Shares.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own Target Market Assessment in respect of the Ordinary Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PRIIPS (as defined below)

ln accordance with the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 26 November 2014 on key information documents for packaged retail and insurance-based investment products as it forms part of the laws of England and Wales by virtue of the EUWA and as amended by UK legislation ("PRIIPs") and its implementing and delegated acts (the "PRIIPsRegulation"), the Company has prepared a key information document (the "KID") in respect of the New Ordinary Shares. The KID is made available to "retail investors" prior to them making an investment decision in respect of the New Ordinary Shares at https://www.worldwidewh.com/corporate-information/key-information-document

If you are distributing New Ordinary Shares, it is your responsibility to ensure that the KID is provided to any clients that are "retail clients".

The Company is the only manufacturer of the New Ordinary Shares for the purposes of the PRIIPs Regulation and none of Winterflood, Frostrow or OrbiMed are manufacturers for these purposes. None of Winterflood, Frostrow or OrbiMed make any representations, express or implied, or accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the contents of the KID prepared by the Company nor accepts any responsibility to update the contents of the KID in accordance with the PRIIPs Regulation, to undertake any review processes in relation thereto or to provide the KID to future distributors of New Ordinary Shares. Each of Winterflood, Frostrow or OrbiMed and their respective affiliates accordingly disclaim all and any liability whether arising in tort or contract or otherwise which it or they might have in respect of the KID prepared by the Company. Investors should note that the procedure for calculating the risks, costs and potential returns in the KID are prescribed by laws. The figures in the KID may not reflect actual returns for the Company and anticipated performance returns cannot be guaranteed.