Trintech, Inc.: Mid-Market Organizations Gain Robust Multi-Way Matching Capabilities with Adra by Trintech

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced a new automated multi-way transaction matching feature in its Adra Suite to help mid-market organizations save time and reduce risk in the transaction matching process. With this new automated multi-way matching feature, customers can set up match scenarios and deploy intelligent rules to automatically review one-to-one, one-to-many, many-to-one, and many-to-many matches.

"As companies continue to grow, expand and adapt, specifically companies in the eCommerce and restaurant industries, they begin to realize that a manual multi-way matching process cannot effectively scale to handle reconciling new sources and higher volumes of data," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "With our robust matching engine that is not typically found in a solution designed and priced for the mid-market, matching can happen daily, so transactions don't accumulate at month-end when you need time for higher-value tasks like analysis and reporting."

With Adra, matching transactions with bank statements, credit card statements, point of sale, merchant, 3rd party delivery services, and other external sources happen in a fraction of the time that manual spreadsheet or paper-based processes take, allowing F&A teams more time to spend on unmatched transaction exceptions - improving the accuracy and reliability of your close.

"The time savings isn't just during the close process, we also see it from a day-to-day perspective," said Shelly Traylor, Sr. Treasury Analyst at Torchy's Tacos. "We are no longer spending time manually matching accounts because we now let Adra do the matching automatically so we can spend our valuable time focused on the exceptions."

Just some of the benefits finance & accounting departments will gain include:

Focus only on exceptions to start your day

Utilize automated multi-way matching (3-way, 4-way, etc.) that scales with business growth

Save time by continuously processing transactions so they don't pile up

Effortlessly import new data types and sources

Record all activities in an audit-ready format

Illuminate potential mismatches and generate exception reports that mitigate risk

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

