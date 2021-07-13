Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824 ALMDT FP) to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:

17,352 shares

€245,154.23 in cash

Transactions during the first half 2021:

BUY 131,632 shares 1,450,184.48 EUR 403 transactions SELL 149,978 shares 1,618,612.23 EUR 465 transactions

For information, as of December 31st, 2020, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:

35,698 shares

€79,709.31 in cash

For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

4,404 shares

€173,829.64 in cash

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.

TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Controle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Appendix

Buy Sell ALMDT FP number of

Transactions Number

of Shares Volume in

EUR Number of

transactions Number

of shares Volume in

EUR Total 403 131,632 1,450,184.48 465 149,978 1,618,612.23 20210101 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20210104 9 1,881 12,803.00 4 781 5,480.20 20210105 10 3,871 26,577.14 1 1 6.94 20210106 4 431 2,916.88 2 1,271 8,846.08 20210107 3 91 626.16 11 4,641 33,122.76 20210108 2 291 2,019.64 1 1 7.04 20210111 1 1 7.06 11 2,961 21,340.86 20210112 7 951 6,626.10 1 1 7.10 20210113 9 1,631 11,295.50 1 1 7.10 20210114 1 1 6.98 5 1,091 7,724.18 20210115 4 201 1,479.36 22 5,981 44,467.36 20210118 1 1 7.36 3 1,721 12,768.16 20210119 1 1 7.48 6 3,001 22,967.48 20210120 1 1 7.78 8 3,851 30,818.58 20210121 9 5,521 43,501.10 1 1 8.30 20210122 7 3,691 27,370.56 2 781 6,060.56 20210125 6 3,011 21,529.14 1 1 7.34 20210126 2 401 2,823.04 4 2,601 18,902.04 20210127 4 1,701 12,103.00 1 1 7.20 20210128 3 1,101 7,781.28 4 2,571 18,786.68 20210129 3 1,171 8,463.24 1 1 7.24 20210201 1 1 7.40 7 4,021 30,340.80 20210202 1 1 7.90 6 3,001 23,845.50 20210203 5 2,611 20,600.50 1 1 8.10 20210204 1 1 7.92 3 1,136 9,030.62 20210205 3 1,371 10,714.34 2 7 55.94 20210208 3 1,291 9,959.96 2 801 6,327.76 20210209 1 1 8.02 13 7,175 61,080.98 20210210 6 3,721 33,116.34 7 2,571 24,622.14 20210211 1 1 8.94 11 4,681 43,565.34 20210212 2 538 5,594.78 14 4,324 45,669.43 20210215 5 3,171 33,589.30 7 1,571 17,646.80 20210216 9 4,811 51,991.45 5 941 11,001.95 20210217 1 1 11.60 11 4,031 47,687.60 20210218 5 2,701 32,332.90 2 421 5,220.40 20210219 5 2,411 29,222.25 1 1 12.25 20210222 7 3,211 37,983.65 5 1,771 22,415.65 20210223 9 3,911 43,908.15 1 1 11.65 20210224 3 951 10,270.80 13 5,806 68,000.80 20210225 5 2,131 25,507.90 2 581 7,204.40 20210226 5 1,971 23,313.35 1 1 11.85 20210301 2 99 1,158.30 4 1,091 13,258.20 20210302 2 721 8,652.10 4 1,041 12,998.60 20210303 8 3,061 37,202.60 7 2,581 32,782.20 20210304 4 1,951 22,910.35 1 1 11.85 20210305 2 661 7,601.50 1 1 11.50 20210308 1 1 11.65 2 571 6,766.15 20210309 1 1 11.75 10 4,571 57,687.25 20210310 7 2,780 37,344.05 7 2,341 32,936.70 20210311 3 1,331 18,510.20 1 1 14.20 20210312 5 2,131 29,137.90 1 1 13.90 20210315 5 1,881 24,842.50 1 1 13.50 20210316 2 521 6,616.80 1 1 12.80 20210317 1 1 12.75 2 361 4,692.75 20210318 5 1,671 20,817.25 1 1 12.75 20210319 2 461 5,624.30 2 371 4,637.30 20210322 3 861 10,401.35 3 856 10,752.10 20210323 1 1 12.40 2 66 821.65 20210324 6 1,427 17,158.40 1 1 12.15 20210325 14 2,826 31,603.15 1 1 11.25 20210326 2 301 3,386.35 1 1 11.35 20210329 2 291 3,244.85 1 1 11.35 20210330 5 901 9,756.10 1 1 11.10 20210331 1 1 10.95 4 1,180 13,271.55 20210401 1 1 11.26 4 1,531 17,539.06 20210402 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20210405 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20210406 0 0 0.00 6 3,480 42,175.40 20210407 1 1 12.60 2 371 4,696.80 20210408 3 711 8,718.46 4 1,207 15,094.24 20210409 6 1,861 21,993.50 3 642 7,917.96 20210412 2 281 3,315.92 6 2,801 33,780.12 20210413 3 395 4,648.88 1 1 12.00 20210414 3 861 10,006.90 5 2,361 28,398.70 20210415 3 691 8,117.70 6 2,632 31,488.44 20210416 1 1 12.00 2 648 7,879.52 20210419 1 1 12.00 5 1,981 24,343.60 20210420 5 2,151 26,434.38 1 1 12.58 20210421 1 1 12.00 2 641 7,794.40 20210422 1 1 12.22 5 1,921 23,721.02 20210423 2 420 5,216.60 5 1,741 22,340.42 20210426 3 1,301 16,057.30 1 1 12.50 20210427 4 1,317 15,956.78 1 1 12.34 20210428 5 2,201 26,144.80 1 1 12.20 20210429 4 1,434 16,852.36 3 1,251 15,135.20 20210430 2 391 4,559.06 2 2 23.42 20210503 1 1 11.80 1 1 11.80 20210504 1 1 11.76 1 1 11.76 20210505 1 1 11.82 4 1,831 21,831.42 20210506 2 421 5,001.64 1 1 12.04 20210507 2 411 4,874.60 1 1 12.00 20210510 2 220 2,600.42 8 3,229 39,437.12 20210511 1 1 12.48 8 2,931 37,743.68 20210512 5 2,115 27,209.32 5 1,451 19,515.76 20210513 5 2,481 30,784.40 1 1 12.80 20210514 1 1 12.30 6 1,952 24,723.50 20210517 1 1 13.20 4 1,351 17,863.60 20210518 4 1,441 18,563.16 1 1 12.96 20210519 3 1,291 16,666.70 2 501 6,633.10 20210520 1 1 13.00 7 2,271 30,417.40 20210521 1 1 13.66 9 2,681 38,145.66 20210524 5 2,551 35,838.90 3 781 11,408.90 20210525 1 1 14.32 7 1,891 27,387.32 20210526 3 1,381 20,038.00 1 1 14.80 20210527 2 491 7,031.16 3 841 12,369.36 20210528 3 1,341 19,031.98 1 1 14.30 20210531 1 1 14.06 5 1,451 20,940.66 20210601 6 2,529 35,991.90 1 1 14.66 20210602 2 287 4,006.54 4 781 11,277.18 20210603 4 1,231 17,057.28 1 1 14.08 20210604 4 1,441 19,548.86 2 521 7,325.26 20210607 6 3,011 38,939.02 1 1 13.22 20210608 1 1 12.34 6 2,391 29,570.94 20210609 1 1 12.12 4 871 10,778.92 20210610 3 851 10,412.90 1 1 12.50 20210611 1 1 12.14 4 871 10,796.34 20210614 1 1 12.34 3 551 6,936.34 20210615 4 1,752 21,771.02 3 561 7,233.56 20210616 2 911 11,059.74 1 1 12.34 20210617 1 1 12.10 1 1 12.10 20210618 1 1 12.20 1 1 12.20 20210621 4 1,731 20,532.42 2 332 4,063.46 20210622 3 1,031 12,220.40 2 641 7,768.80 20210623 1 1 11.80 3 1,121 13,431.60 20210624 2 243 2,862.76 3 978 11,792.24 20210625 1 1 12.10 5 1,781 21,860.50 20210628 2 771 9,468.12 2 531 6,669.32 20210629 3 1,171 14,324.90 7 2,509 32,238.42 20210630 4 1,851 23,891.28 1 1 13.08

