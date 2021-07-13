Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824 ALMDT FP) to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:
- 17,352 shares
- €245,154.23 in cash
Transactions during the first half 2021:
BUY
131,632 shares
1,450,184.48 EUR
403 transactions
SELL
149,978 shares
1,618,612.23 EUR
465 transactions
For information, as of December 31st, 2020, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:
- 35,698 shares
- €79,709.31 in cash
For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:
- 4,404 shares
- €173,829.64 in cash
The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release.
TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Controle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
Appendix
Buy
Sell
|ALMDT FP
number of
Number
Volume in
Number of
Number
Volume in
Total
403
131,632
1,450,184.48
465
149,978
1,618,612.23
20210101
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20210104
9
1,881
12,803.00
4
781
5,480.20
20210105
10
3,871
26,577.14
1
1
6.94
20210106
4
431
2,916.88
2
1,271
8,846.08
20210107
3
91
626.16
11
4,641
33,122.76
20210108
2
291
2,019.64
1
1
7.04
20210111
1
1
7.06
11
2,961
21,340.86
20210112
7
951
6,626.10
1
1
7.10
20210113
9
1,631
11,295.50
1
1
7.10
20210114
1
1
6.98
5
1,091
7,724.18
20210115
4
201
1,479.36
22
5,981
44,467.36
20210118
1
1
7.36
3
1,721
12,768.16
20210119
1
1
7.48
6
3,001
22,967.48
20210120
1
1
7.78
8
3,851
30,818.58
20210121
9
5,521
43,501.10
1
1
8.30
20210122
7
3,691
27,370.56
2
781
6,060.56
20210125
6
3,011
21,529.14
1
1
7.34
20210126
2
401
2,823.04
4
2,601
18,902.04
20210127
4
1,701
12,103.00
1
1
7.20
20210128
3
1,101
7,781.28
4
2,571
18,786.68
20210129
3
1,171
8,463.24
1
1
7.24
20210201
1
1
7.40
7
4,021
30,340.80
20210202
1
1
7.90
6
3,001
23,845.50
20210203
5
2,611
20,600.50
1
1
8.10
20210204
1
1
7.92
3
1,136
9,030.62
20210205
3
1,371
10,714.34
2
7
55.94
20210208
3
1,291
9,959.96
2
801
6,327.76
20210209
1
1
8.02
13
7,175
61,080.98
20210210
6
3,721
33,116.34
7
2,571
24,622.14
20210211
1
1
8.94
11
4,681
43,565.34
20210212
2
538
5,594.78
14
4,324
45,669.43
20210215
5
3,171
33,589.30
7
1,571
17,646.80
20210216
9
4,811
51,991.45
5
941
11,001.95
20210217
1
1
11.60
11
4,031
47,687.60
20210218
5
2,701
32,332.90
2
421
5,220.40
20210219
5
2,411
29,222.25
1
1
12.25
20210222
7
3,211
37,983.65
5
1,771
22,415.65
20210223
9
3,911
43,908.15
1
1
11.65
20210224
3
951
10,270.80
13
5,806
68,000.80
20210225
5
2,131
25,507.90
2
581
7,204.40
20210226
5
1,971
23,313.35
1
1
11.85
20210301
2
99
1,158.30
4
1,091
13,258.20
20210302
2
721
8,652.10
4
1,041
12,998.60
20210303
8
3,061
37,202.60
7
2,581
32,782.20
20210304
4
1,951
22,910.35
1
1
11.85
20210305
2
661
7,601.50
1
1
11.50
20210308
1
1
11.65
2
571
6,766.15
20210309
1
1
11.75
10
4,571
57,687.25
20210310
7
2,780
37,344.05
7
2,341
32,936.70
20210311
3
1,331
18,510.20
1
1
14.20
20210312
5
2,131
29,137.90
1
1
13.90
20210315
5
1,881
24,842.50
1
1
13.50
20210316
2
521
6,616.80
1
1
12.80
20210317
1
1
12.75
2
361
4,692.75
20210318
5
1,671
20,817.25
1
1
12.75
20210319
2
461
5,624.30
2
371
4,637.30
20210322
3
861
10,401.35
3
856
10,752.10
20210323
1
1
12.40
2
66
821.65
20210324
6
1,427
17,158.40
1
1
12.15
20210325
14
2,826
31,603.15
1
1
11.25
20210326
2
301
3,386.35
1
1
11.35
20210329
2
291
3,244.85
1
1
11.35
20210330
5
901
9,756.10
1
1
11.10
20210331
1
1
10.95
4
1,180
13,271.55
20210401
1
1
11.26
4
1,531
17,539.06
20210402
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20210405
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20210406
0
0
0.00
6
3,480
42,175.40
20210407
1
1
12.60
2
371
4,696.80
20210408
3
711
8,718.46
4
1,207
15,094.24
20210409
6
1,861
21,993.50
3
642
7,917.96
20210412
2
281
3,315.92
6
2,801
33,780.12
20210413
3
395
4,648.88
1
1
12.00
20210414
3
861
10,006.90
5
2,361
28,398.70
20210415
3
691
8,117.70
6
2,632
31,488.44
20210416
1
1
12.00
2
648
7,879.52
20210419
1
1
12.00
5
1,981
24,343.60
20210420
5
2,151
26,434.38
1
1
12.58
20210421
1
1
12.00
2
641
7,794.40
20210422
1
1
12.22
5
1,921
23,721.02
20210423
2
420
5,216.60
5
1,741
22,340.42
20210426
3
1,301
16,057.30
1
1
12.50
20210427
4
1,317
15,956.78
1
1
12.34
20210428
5
2,201
26,144.80
1
1
12.20
20210429
4
1,434
16,852.36
3
1,251
15,135.20
20210430
2
391
4,559.06
2
2
23.42
20210503
1
1
11.80
1
1
11.80
20210504
1
1
11.76
1
1
11.76
20210505
1
1
11.82
4
1,831
21,831.42
20210506
2
421
5,001.64
1
1
12.04
20210507
2
411
4,874.60
1
1
12.00
20210510
2
220
2,600.42
8
3,229
39,437.12
20210511
1
1
12.48
8
2,931
37,743.68
20210512
5
2,115
27,209.32
5
1,451
19,515.76
20210513
5
2,481
30,784.40
1
1
12.80
20210514
1
1
12.30
6
1,952
24,723.50
20210517
1
1
13.20
4
1,351
17,863.60
20210518
4
1,441
18,563.16
1
1
12.96
20210519
3
1,291
16,666.70
2
501
6,633.10
20210520
1
1
13.00
7
2,271
30,417.40
20210521
1
1
13.66
9
2,681
38,145.66
20210524
5
2,551
35,838.90
3
781
11,408.90
20210525
1
1
14.32
7
1,891
27,387.32
20210526
3
1,381
20,038.00
1
1
14.80
20210527
2
491
7,031.16
3
841
12,369.36
20210528
3
1,341
19,031.98
1
1
14.30
20210531
1
1
14.06
5
1,451
20,940.66
20210601
6
2,529
35,991.90
1
1
14.66
20210602
2
287
4,006.54
4
781
11,277.18
20210603
4
1,231
17,057.28
1
1
14.08
20210604
4
1,441
19,548.86
2
521
7,325.26
20210607
6
3,011
38,939.02
1
1
13.22
20210608
1
1
12.34
6
2,391
29,570.94
20210609
1
1
12.12
4
871
10,778.92
20210610
3
851
10,412.90
1
1
12.50
20210611
1
1
12.14
4
871
10,796.34
20210614
1
1
12.34
3
551
6,936.34
20210615
4
1,752
21,771.02
3
561
7,233.56
20210616
2
911
11,059.74
1
1
12.34
20210617
1
1
12.10
1
1
12.10
20210618
1
1
12.20
1
1
12.20
20210621
4
1,731
20,532.42
2
332
4,063.46
20210622
3
1,031
12,220.40
2
641
7,768.80
20210623
1
1
11.80
3
1,121
13,431.60
20210624
2
243
2,862.76
3
978
11,792.24
20210625
1
1
12.10
5
1,781
21,860.50
20210628
2
771
9,468.12
2
531
6,669.32
20210629
3
1,171
14,324.90
7
2,509
32,238.42
20210630
4
1,851
23,891.28
1
1
13.08
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005549/en/
Contacts:
Median Technologies
Emmanuelle Leygues
Head of Corporate and Marketing Communications
+33 6 10 93 58 88
emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com
Press ALIZE RP
Caroline Carmagnol
+ 33 6 64 18 99 59
median@alizerp.com
Investors ACTIFIN
Ghislaine Gasparetto
+33 1 56 88 11 11
ggasparetto@actifin.fr