Truckstop.com to Host Risk Mitigation Webinar for Freight Brokers

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Truckstop.com today announced it will be hosting a free webinar featuring industry compliance experts that will discuss the intricacies of carrier onboarding and monitoring and broker responsibility on Thursday, July 15, at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

"In today's freight market, broker compliance is considered by many to be one of the most critical aspects of a logistics provider's business," said Brent Hutto, panel moderator and chief relationship officer at Truckstop.com. "Compliance has a direct effect on service, safety and capacity. Our Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) solutions are designed to provide our customers the data and solutions they require to build a quality carrier selection, onboarding and monitoring experience from beginning to end."

In this 60-minute panel, Brent Hutto will be joined by Marc Blubaugh, partner at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP, co-chair, Transportation & Logistics Practice Group, vice chair Litigation Practice Group, Ashley Jankowski, vice president, BAT Logistics and Nick Anderson, vice president of RMIS sales, Truckstop.com, to explore important topics, such as:

Carrier onboarding and monitoring compliance risks, standards and requirements

Using hiring standards and due diligence to mitigate risk

How to begin an effective onboarding and monitoring program

For more information and to register for this webinar, visit: https://truckstop.com/resources/webinars/compliance-a-deep-dive-into-risk-mitigation-for-freight-brokers/'source=Media.

About Truckstop.com

Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers - empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit www.truckstop.com.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the Webinar is not intended as legal advice and should not be construed as a substitute for a legal opinion from your attorney. It is the responsibility of each broker, 3PL or other logistics provider to develop their own hiring and monitoring standards, which can then be supported through data, services and software from Truckstop.com. Truckstop.com does not make any representation or warranties with respect to the accuracy, completeness or applicability of the content.

