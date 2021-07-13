DJ Affluent Medical: Financial communication schedule for the second half of 2021

Affluent Medical: Financial communication schedule for the second half of 2021

PRESS RELEASE Aix-en-Provence, 13 July 2021 - 17.45 p.m. Financial communication schedule for the second half of 2021 Affluent Medical (code ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French medtech specialising in the international development and industrial scale-up of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and cardiac mitral valve pathology, today announces the date of publication of its 2021 half year results (audited) and its participation in two broker forums: - Publication of the 2021 half year results (audited): September 22, 2021, after the close of trading - Participation in the Investor Access forum, Paris: September 27 & 28, 2021 - Participation in the Midcap Event forum, Paris: October 21 & 22, 2021 About Affluent Medical Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company founded by Truffle Capital with the ambition to become a world leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the world's leading cause of death, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore key physiological functions in these areas. The company's four major technologies are currently in preclinical and clinical phases. A first medical device is expected to be launched by 2023 with Kalios in Europe. For more information: www.affluentmedical.com Contacts: AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, financial communication Jérôme Geoffroy Ghislaine Gasparetto Chief Financial Officer +33 (0)1 86 26 68 17 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, financial press relations DGM, corporate press relations Jennifer Jullia Thomas Roborel de Climens +33 (0)6 47 97 54 87 +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 jjullia@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

