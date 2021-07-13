Anzeige
Deutsche Rohstoffagentur mit brisanten Ergebnissen!
Dow Jones News
Affluent Medical: Financial communication schedule for the second half of 2021

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical: Financial communication schedule for the second half of 2021 
13-Jul-2021 / 17:51 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
PRESS RELEASE 
Aix-en-Provence, 13 July 2021 - 17.45 p.m. 
 
 
 
 
Financial communication schedule 
for the second half of 2021 
 
 
 
Affluent Medical (code ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French medtech specialising in the international 
development and industrial scale-up of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary 
incontinence and cardiac mitral valve pathology, today announces the date of publication of its 2021 half year results 
(audited) and its participation in two broker forums: 
 
 - Publication of the 2021 half year results (audited): September 22, 2021, after the close of trading 
 
 - Participation in the Investor Access forum, Paris: September 27 & 28, 2021 
 
 - Participation in the Midcap Event forum, Paris: October 21 & 22, 2021 
 
About Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company founded by Truffle Capital with the ambition to become a world leader in 
the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the world's leading cause of death, and of urinary 
incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally 
invasive implants to restore key physiological functions in these areas. The company's four major technologies are 
currently in preclinical and clinical phases. A first medical device is expected to be launched by 2023 with Kalios in 
Europe. 
For more information: www.affluentmedical.com 
 
 
Contacts: 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL          ACTIFIN, financial communication 
Jérôme Geoffroy           Ghislaine Gasparetto 
Chief Financial Officer       +33 (0)1 86 26 68 17 
investor@affluentmedical.com    affluentmedical@actifin.fr 
ACTIFIN, financial press relations DGM, corporate press relations 
Jennifer Jullia           Thomas Roborel de Climens 
+33 (0)6 47 97 54 87        +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 
jjullia@actifin.fr         thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   1218475 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2021 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
