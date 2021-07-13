BWA Group PLC - Result of AGM

13 July 2021

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or "the Company")

Annual General Meeting results

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has seven mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that its 2021 Annual General Meeting was held on 13thJuly 2021. The Chairman called a poll for each of the seven resolutions and the results of the votes were determined by proxy voting. All the resolutions were passed and full details of the voting for each resolution will be posted on the Company's website shortly.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

