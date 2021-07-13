Memories Healthcare Holdings ("MHH"), today welcomed Gawah Holdings Inc. ("GWH") on to its cap table as its first external shareholder, bringing an additional area of focus into the MENA region for the business.

MHH has also welcomed Suhail Al Ansari, co-founder and MHH board-appointee of GWH's to its board of directors. With his vast experience in the global healthcare sector, he will represent the group's interests in supporting MHH's regional and international expansion plans.

Suhail Al Ansari formerly led the healthcare business of an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investment company. His past experience includes spearheading some of the largest and most innovative healthcare projects in the UAE, from traditional and conventional health systems to the more progressive, revolutionary digital health age initiatives.

Gawah Holdings Inc. is a multi-industry focused investment holding company with interests across the globe but primarily focused on the MENA region. GWH maintains 5 verticals: operating companies, equity investments, Joint ventures, investment funds and strategic alliances. Industries include but are not limited to tech, healthcare, finance, medical supplies, real estate, and SAAS amongst others.

Memories Healthcare is focused on prioritising the ageing population worldwide, combining Care and technology to enhance lives through an innovative approach, whilst focusing on patient outcomes, and enhancing quality of life.

With strategic partnerships already in place, Memories Healthcare has the potential to become a market leader in the elderly care and preventative healthcare sector, in the MENA region and worldwide.

