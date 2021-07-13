(PLX AI) - Arrowstreet Capital Partnership now holds a short position at 0.9% in shares issued by Bavarian Nordic, up from 0.8% previously.
|(PLX AI) - Arrowstreet Capital Partnership now holds a short position at 0.8% in shares issued by Bavarian Nordic, up from 0.71% previously.
|Bavarian Nordic May Sell Its Covid Vaccine Candidate, JP Reports
|Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Assists Public Health England in Response to New Cases of Monkeypox
|COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 11, 2021 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the Company was recently engaged by Public Health England (PHE) and the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory...
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants
|The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will
take effect as per 14 June 2021 in the ISIN below....
