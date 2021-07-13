Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of July, August and September 2021 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.12515 cash distribution per common share for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 198 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution July 23 July 30 $0.12515 August 23 August 31 $0.12515 September 22 September 30 $0.12515 Total for the Quarter: $0.37545

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 135 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record

During the Month of: Payment Date Amount July August 6 $0.0875 August September 3 $0.0875 September October 6 $0.0875 Total for the Quarter: $0.2625

Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 3 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN." The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 3: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution July 23 July 30 $0.138021 August 23 August 31 $0.138021 September 22 September 30 $0.138021 Total for the Quarter: $0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.0% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 4 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series F Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 4: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution July 28 August 6 $0.125 August 25 September 3 $0.125 September 29 October 6 $0.125 Total for the Quarter: $0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Series G Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock ("Series G Preferred Stock") for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 5 below. The Series G Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODO." The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series G Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 5: Summary of Series G Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution July 23 July 30 $0.125 August 23 August 31 $0.125 September 22 September 30 $0.125 Total for the Quarter: $0.375

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the stock market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 17, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13719720.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 120 properties, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 15.5 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

