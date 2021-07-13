JJ Churchill is pleased to announce that it has secured new equity investment from Tinicum and Blauvelt Capital, in a partnership that positions the business for its next stage of growth.

Andrew Churchill, Chairman, commented: "I am delighted to announce this investment and, with it, the start to an exciting new chapter for the firm and our people. We have found in Blauvelt and Tinicum true partners who understand our vision, appreciate our heritage, and share our passion for excellence in manufacturing and excitement for the future."

JJ Churchill is a family-founded, precision-machining business which has risen to the most demanding requirements in aerospace, defence and power generation engineering for over 80 years. Based in Market Bosworth, Leicestershire, the business employs over 90 people and provides critical solutions to the world's largest enterprises across its markets.

Edward Brooks, an operating partner with Blauvelt, said: "JJ Churchill has been meeting the toughest manufacturing challenges in aerospace since the birth of the jet engine. We are proud to become a part of this history and to work with the Churchill family, the Company's people, and its Management for this next phase of growth."

Alastair Horrocks, Robert Dix and Nikhil Chandaria of KPMG LLP and Lee Clifford, Andrew Spiers and Olivia Johnson of Freeths LLP advised JJ Churchill as Corporate Finance and Legal advisers. James Goold, Suzy Penney, Mark Smith and Paolo Palmigiano of TaylorWessing LLP acted as solicitors for the investors whilst Mo Merali, Jon Stubbings, Michael Gilmore and Paul Brice of Grant Thornton UK LLP advised the investors on accounting and tax matters.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006165/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Churchill, JJ Churchill: andrew.churchill@jjchurchill.com

Alastair Horrocks, KPMG LLP: alastair.horrocks@kpmg.co.uk