Asahi Kasei Medical has decided to expand production capacity of hydrophilic PVDF (polyvinylidene fluoride) hollow-fiber membranes for Planova BioEX filters at its spinning plant in Oita, Japan. The global COVID-19 pandemic has increased the urgent demand for Planova filters, which are indispensable to develop and mass-produce anti-coronavirus agents. Asahi Kasei Medical will double spinning production capacity at this site by utilizing its state-of-the-art technology. The capacity increase is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2022.

As for the Planova N series filters made with cellulose hollow-fiber membranes, all six existing plants, including the spinning plant completed in 2019 in Miyazaki, Japan, have been operating efficiently and without any disruption to meet the increasing demand worldwide.

Asahi Kasei Medical is the global market leader in virus filtration, with its Planova filters having an unrivaled 30-year history of trusted use in the production of biotherapeutics. Asahi Kasei Medical aims to provide "Assurance Beyond Expectation" in the form of innovative yet exceptionally reliable bioprocess consumables, equipment, scientific support, and biosafety testing services to help biologics manufacturers safely and efficiently produce medicines that patients can trust.

Asahi Kasei Medical will continue to reinforce its global supply infrastructure for Planova through proactive investments in manufacturing facilities in order to support the early provision of vaccines and life-saving therapies to as many people as possible.

