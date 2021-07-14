Provision of forward logistics services will complement existing reverse logistics operation

Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services, a global third-party logistics company and one of the leading providers of supply chain solutions and ecommerce logistics in Europe, today announced the extension of its relationship with BestSecret, a members-only online shopping community featuring designer brands at discount prices.

Through the expanded agreement, Ingram Micro will assume management of fulfilment activities for BestSecret's bulk articles, consisting primarily of products from the company's Home Living sector. In the coming years, it is anticipated that several million items will be shipped each year from Ingram Micro's warehouse in Großbeeren, Germany, to BestSecret's customers across 30 countries.

"Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services has impressed us as a trustworthy and collaborative partner in managing our existing business and we are confident in choosing to expand our work with them as we continue to grow," said Christian Klein, director logistics network development, BestSecret.

Since 2019, BestSecret has relied on Ingram Micro to manage its Center of Excellence for Fashion Returns, located in Swiebodzin, Poland. The facility features extensive value-added services that range from steam cleaning, to product personalization, to gift wrapping and more.

About BestSecret

BestSecret is a first-class e-commerce retailer for designer goods based in Dornach, Germany, near Munich. Members of the exclusive shopping community have access to heavily discounted products from over 3000 designer brands. The range includes 500,000 high-quality items from the categories fashion, shoes, accessories and home and living.

About Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services provides global supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce and technology markets. The company proudly serves customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships, and decades of experience. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.

