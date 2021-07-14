The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 14.07.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 14.07.2021Aktien1 LU2355630455 Odyssey Acquisition S.A.2 CA09075T1075 BIOCURE TECHNOLOGY INC3 PLSHPR000021 SHOPER S.A.4 CA05353D1033 Avant Brands Inc.5 AU0000162950 AXP Energy Ltd.6 KYG3042R1074 Endurance RP Ltd.7 US4652701065 Itafos Inc.Anleihen1 XS2364593579 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC2 DE000DD5AXF1 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank3 USG5002FAV88 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC4 XS2363709689 The Wellcome Trust Ltd.5 XS2365671259 Toyota Motor Finance [Netherlands] B.V.6 DE000HLB25J3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale7 DE000HLB24H0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale