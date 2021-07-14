The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 14.07.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 14.07.2021
Aktien
1 LU2355630455 Odyssey Acquisition S.A.
2 CA09075T1075 BIOCURE TECHNOLOGY INC
3 PLSHPR000021 SHOPER S.A.
4 CA05353D1033 Avant Brands Inc.
5 AU0000162950 AXP Energy Ltd.
6 KYG3042R1074 Endurance RP Ltd.
7 US4652701065 Itafos Inc.
Anleihen
1 XS2364593579 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC
2 DE000DD5AXF1 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
3 USG5002FAV88 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC
4 XS2363709689 The Wellcome Trust Ltd.
5 XS2365671259 Toyota Motor Finance [Netherlands] B.V.
6 DE000HLB25J3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
7 DE000HLB24H0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 14.07.2021
Aktien
1 LU2355630455 Odyssey Acquisition S.A.
2 CA09075T1075 BIOCURE TECHNOLOGY INC
3 PLSHPR000021 SHOPER S.A.
4 CA05353D1033 Avant Brands Inc.
5 AU0000162950 AXP Energy Ltd.
6 KYG3042R1074 Endurance RP Ltd.
7 US4652701065 Itafos Inc.
Anleihen
1 XS2364593579 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC
2 DE000DD5AXF1 DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank
3 USG5002FAV88 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC
4 XS2363709689 The Wellcome Trust Ltd.
5 XS2365671259 Toyota Motor Finance [Netherlands] B.V.
6 DE000HLB25J3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
7 DE000HLB24H0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de