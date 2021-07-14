- (PLX AI) - Price target SEK 313.
|32,790
|33,240
|07:21
|32,850
|33,190
|13.07.
|06:46
|Kinnevik Reinstated with Hold at SEB
|Mo
|Investor Kinnevik kürt Raisin DS zum Unicorn
|Mo
|Kinnevik's startup bets push up net asset value
|Mo
|Kinnevik's net asset value rises 11% from prior quarter
|Mo
|Kinnevik Q2 Net Asset Value Per Share SEK 274
|(PLX AI) - Kinnevik Q2 net asset value per share SEK 274.• Q2 net asset value SEK 76.2 billion• Net cash position of SEK 4.3 billion, including SEK 563m in dividends from Tele2 received in early July...
|06:46
|Kinnevik Reinstated with Hold at SEB
|07.07.
|Calliditas Initiated with Buy at SEB
|(PLX AI) - Price target SEK 170.
|05.07.
|Vestas Margins May Be Under Pressure in Q2/Q3, SEB Says
|(PLX AI) - Vestas margins may come under pressure in the second and third quarters, as logistics challenges intensify, SEB analysts said. • Congestion and supply chain problems are escalating, and relief...
|02.07.
|S&P Global Ratings affirms SEB at "A+" (Foreign Currency LT credit rating); outlook stable
|02.07.
|S&P Global Ratings affirms SEB at "A+" (Local Currency LT credit rating); outlook stable
|KINNEVIK AB B
|32,950
|-2,86 %
|SEB AB A
|11,025
|-0,85 %