- (PLX AI) - Entra Q2 pretax profit NOK 1,126 million vs. estimate NOK 425 million.
|Entra ASA: Q2-21: Solid performance and significant value growth
|Key information relating to the cash dividend by Entra ASA
|Entra Q2 Rental Income NOK 602 Million vs. Estimate NOK 605 Million
|Entra ASA: New 7,400 sqm lease contract in Møllendalsveien 6-8 in Bergen
|Entra ASA: Acquisition of Hotel Savoy at Tullin in Oslo
