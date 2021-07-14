- (PLX AI) - Gjensidige Q2 pretax profit NOK 2,330.2 million vs. estimate NOK 1,964 million.
|19,405
|19,635
|07:24
|19,465
|19,615
|13.07.
|07:10
|Gjensidige Q2 EPS NOK 3.64 vs. Estimate NOK 3.06
|07:06
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA: Very solid second quarter results
|28.06.
|S&P Global Ratings revised outlook on Gjensidige Forsikring to positive and affirmed at "A" (Local Currency LT) credit rating
|25.06.
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA: GJF, GJF01-GJF04: S&P affirms A ratings on Gjensidige and revises outlook to positive; BBB+ rating on tier 2 debt and BBB rating on restricted tier 1 subordinated debt affirmed
|25.06.
|Gjensidige Forsikring ASA: Correction - New dial-in details Norway. Invitation to the presentation of Gjensidige's results for the 2nd quarter 2021
|GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA
|19,250
|+2,56 %