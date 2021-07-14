COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

14 JULY 2021

RICHEMONT PUBLISHES FY21 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Richemont announces the publication of its sustainability report for the year ended 31 March 2021.

This year, the Group has reported strong progress across the main focus areas of its Transformational CSR Strategy, in alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. For the first time, the report has been verified by Ernst & Young (EY) and incorporates a new chapter dedicated to the progress of individual Maisons and regions, highlighting innovative sustainability initiatives and key developments across the Group.

Richemont has a long-standing commitment to doing business responsibly and, as such, has submitted its proposed targets to the Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi), in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement. At the date of this report's publication, the SBTi has not concluded its evaluation and the Group's targets are therefore subject to revision.

Through these and many other innovative measures, the Group recognises the need for continual improvement across its main focus areas - People, Communities, Sourcing and Environment - embodied in Richemont's Movement for Better Luxury, to create benefits for all. Acknowledging that there is always more to do regarding corporate and industry-wide sustainability efforts, Richemont strives to improve each year. At Richemont, we craft the future.

The report is available for download at www.richemont.com/en/home/sustainability/reporting-centre/.

Corporate calendar

The Group's trading update for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 will be published on Friday 16 July 2021. The annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday 8 September 2021 in Geneva.

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside Online Distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors with Watchfinder & Co., NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey and Serapian. Find out more at www.richemont.com.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

