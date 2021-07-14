HMS Networks AB: HMS presents its half-year report 2021 and updated financial calendar

Second quarter



Net sales for the second quarter reached SEK 474 m (355), corresponding to an increase of 33%. Currency translations had a negative effect of SEK 33 m on net sales

Order intake was SEK 606 m (302), corresponding to an increase of 100%

Operating profit reached SEK 121 m (69), equal to a 25.5% (19.4) operating margin

Profit after taxes totalled SEK 98 m (54) and earnings per share was SEK 2.02 (1.24)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 126 m (115)





First six months

Net sales for the first six months reached SEK 929 m (716), corresponding to a 30% increase. Currency translations had a negative effect of SEK 62 m on net sales

Order intake was SEK 1,170 m (703), corresponding to an increase of 67%

Operating profit was SEK 235 m (136), equal to a 25.3% (18.9) operating margin

Profit after taxes totalled SEK 192 m (102) and earnings per share was SEK 3.94 (2.26)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 257 m (170)





Subsequent events

Acquisition of 60% of all shares in the Spanish company Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices S.L.





The company also announces that the previously communicated date for the year-end report 2021 has been changed to January 26, 2022. The dates for upcoming financial reports and the annual general meeting are stated in the half-year report and on the company's website.



Comment from the CEO





Continued strong development but challenging component supply situation

The underlying demand continues to be strong for HMS products and we can conclude that we have yet another record quarter in terms of sales, order intake and operating profit.



Order intake during the quarter amounted to a record level of SEK 606 m, corresponding to a growth of 100%, of which 88% was organic compared to the previous year. For the first half of the year, the corresponding figures are 67% and 60% respectively.



The record-high order intake is driven by a strong recovery in all markets and increased interest in connecting machines. But it is also due to an increasingly challenging component shortage situation which means that our customers build safety stocks to prepare for longer delivery times. We estimate that we have advance purchase effects, due to customers' concerns about component shortages, of approximately SEK 100 m, with some of our larger customers placing orders longer in advance than normal. This means that we have a significantly larger order book than usual, more than twice as large compared to the end of Q2 2020.



The lack of components has partly affected our delivery capacity and we have had to postpone some deliveries. This has had a negative impact on the quarter's sales of approximately SEK 30 m. All in all, the quarter's sales reach a new record level of SEK 474 m, corresponding to a growth of 33% compared to the previous year, whereof 28% is organic growth.



Furthermore, we see continually strengthened gross margins amounting to 63.7% (62.0%) and we now see the full effect of the price adjustments that were implemented at the turn of the year. We see some negative effects from increased component prices, which might affect the gross margin by a few percentage points in the coming quarters.



During the quarter, we started up several long-term investments within our development and marketing organizations to take advantage of the trends we see in increased automation and a strengthened focus on sustainability among our customers. These investments in combination with a return to more normal business travel will gradually increase our operating costs by approximately 10% until the fourth quarter.



We can also conclude a new record quarter for our operating profit, which amounts to SEK 121 m, corresponding to an operating margin of 26%, an increase of 76% compared with the second quarter last year. The positive result is driven by expansive sales in combination with good gross margins and low operating expenditures.



Cash flow continues to be strong at SEK 126 m (115) for the quarter, which has contributed to reducing our debt. At the end of the quarter, we had a net debt of SEK 78 m.



All markets at record levels during the second quarter

In our large and important markets in Europe, such as Germany, France and Italy, the strong market recovery continues and our order intake has more than doubled from last year's quarters, which were weak. A strong machine-building market and robot industry, together with the automotive industry's conversion to electric car manufacturing and generally large investments in increased automation and digitization in the industry are driving the growth of HMS in Europe.



North America is also delivering positive results with a strong economy and consistently strong end-customer verticals. Among other things, we have won new business in the growing area of battery manufacturing.



In Asia, China and Japan continue their strong development. Demand from Japanese robot manufacturers is at record levels and despite a good comparison quarter last year, order intake is up over 60% in Asia.



We also see an increased demand in our offering for remote control of machines where more and more machine manufacturers choose to integrate remote control as standard in their machines, which has resulted in sales growth of over 50% and order intake that has more than doubled.



Acquisition of Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices after the end of the quarter

On July 1, HMS acquired 60% of the Spanish company Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices S.L., with 20 employees and headquartered in Bilbao. Owasys offers wireless communication platforms that enable remote monitoring and control of various types of utility vehicles and industrial machines. The acquisition enables HMS to address the vertical for mobile machines and utility vehicles, an interesting addition to the "Information-centric" part of our playing field. Owasys is expected to have sales of EUR 5.5 m and an operating profit of EUR 1.4 m in 2021.



Positive outlook but delivery challenges during the third quarter

The recovery after the pandemic has continued at a good pace during the second quarter and the underlying demand from our customers is expected to continue also in the coming quarters. The challenges with component supply mean that we now see longer delivery times to customers, which will affect our sales during the third quarter, as deliveries may be postponed until the following quarter. During the fourth quarter, we estimate that the situation will stabilize, and we expect to be able to deliver the majority of the orders that have been postponed from previous quarters.



We continue to work with a focus on long-term growth based on a balanced view of our costs. In the long term, we continue to believe that the market for Industrial ICT (Information & Communication Technology) will be an interesting area, both in terms of organic growth and acquisitions.





Halmstad July 14, 2021





Staffan Dahlström Charlotte Brogren

Chief Executive Officer Chairman of the Board



Fredrik Hansson Anders Mörck

Board member Board member



Cecilia Wachtmeister Ulf Södergren

Board member Board member



Niklas Edling Tobias Persson

Board member Employee representative



Mikael Mårtensson

Employee representative





Further information can be obtained from:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO, +46 (0) 35 17 2901

Joakim Nideborn, CFO, +46 (0) 35 710 6983





This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 08.00 CET on July 14, 2021.





