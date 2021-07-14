The Indian government aims to build a 4.75 GW solar park as part of a massive $20 billion, 30 GW hybrid renewable energy complex in Kutch, in the state of Gujarat.From pv magazine India India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has approved plans to set up a 4.75 GW solar park in cooperation with state-run power producer NTPC in the Indian state of Gujarat. The solar park will be India's largest upon completion. It will be located near the village of Khavada in the Rann of Kutch, a vast salt marsh. NTPC Renewable Energy, a unit of NTPC, has secured approval from the MNRE to set up ...

