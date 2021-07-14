Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF FELLOW FINANCE OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 14 JULY 2021 SHARES THE SHARES OF FELLOW FINANCE OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Fellow Finance Oyj published on 14 July, 2021 a company announcement where it disclosed that Fellow Finance will merge with the company that will continue Evli Bank's banking services. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Fellow Finance Oyj observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (vii)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 2.5 (a): "(vii) any other circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the Issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market". Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260