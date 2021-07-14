Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Zonge International has completed a 49.5 line km, Induced Polarization (IP) Survey at Majuba Hill. Data was acquired using the ZEN distributed system using a dipole array with a 300 m dipole length. All data was sent to James Wright, a highly regarded geophysicist who provided advice, project oversight, and preliminary interpretation of the data.





A large, oval-shaped resistivity response was noted on lines L7 to L9 northeast of the previously known oxide mineralization. This "789 Zone" has a 1500 m diameter and the eastern side is coincident with the north trending granodiorite/remanent magnetic zone.

Wright commented: "The resistivity annulus suggests some form of intrusive with a surrounding resistivity alteration rim. Deep chargeability anomalies coincident with the rim indicate an increased sulfide association relative to the center."

He concluded: "Associated with this feature are both shallow and deep resistivity/chargeability anomalies consistent with a variant of the classic Guilbert and Lowell (1974) porphyry model."

The deep IP program was undertaken on the large porphyry copper system emerging from the recently completed core drilling, soil geochemistry, and drone magnetic survey. New lines L7 to L11 extended the IP coverage to the northeast of the previous IP work completed in 2007 and 2018.

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "Every work program completed at the Majuba Hill project has new and exciting news. With this deep IP data there are two distinct porphyry-type signatures at the 789 Zone and in Section 12. This means we have two new areas that have never been explored."





Preliminary results interpreted by Wright outlined seven chargeability zones with four are open to the northeast. Zones B and C both have significant drill results along their southwestern ends as previously reported (see News Release June 1, 2021).

The deep chargeability zone interpreted for Zone E appears to be very prospective. Core hole MHB-8 targeted the southern end of the zone and intersected sulfide mineralization that is now recognized as a new discovery. Copper and silver in this chalcopyrite-sulfide zone included:

• MHB- 8: 65 feet (19.8 m) of 0.35% Copper (Cu) and 13.9 g/t Silver (Ag) from 865 to 930 feet (263.7-283.5 m)

Copper Equivalent of 0.49% Copper (Cu)

The broader interval of copper and silver in MHB-8 returned:

• MHB- 8: 470 feet (143.2 m) of 0.1% Copper (Cu) and 4.04 g/t Silver (Ag)

from 830 to 1300 feet (253.0-396.2 m)

Copper Equivalent of 0.14% Copper (Cu)

The 1-mile (1.6 km) length of this zone will require additional drilling.

Soil and rock geochemical sampling along with geologic mapping are in progress to define drill targets within Zones A, F, and G.

The drilling for MHB-8 and MHB-9 combined with surface mapping in the 789 Zone indicates that the resistivity data anomalies are commonly associated with chargeability anomalies.





Wright's interpretation of closely associated resistivity bands with an argillic core and silica/sulfide zones on either side for Line 8 is remarkably similar to the outcrop mapped in the field with thin fractures covered by iron-oxidation after pyrite. The interpreted high chargeability-sulfide zone on the L8 chargeability section is laid in the plane of the map overlaying the 400-600 m Resistivity Depth Slice.

Early-stage 3D work is in progress to interpret the deep IP results along with the drone mag survey recently completed and the drill hole data from the 2020 drill program and historic drill data available to the Company.

About Majuba Hill Property

Majuba Hill is a large contiguous land position controlling the emerging Majuba Hill Copper District, located Northeast of Reno, Nevada. The "Majuba Hill District" is comprised of extensive mineral and surface rights held by private ownership, patented mining claims, and Federal Lode Mining claims that are 100% controlled by Bam Bam Resources Corp. The land package is approximately 15.1 square miles (39.2 square km)/9,678 acres (3,917ha).

The property is easily accessed by 23 miles of well-maintained roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. Reno and Elko are the major supply centers for exploration and mining activities in Nevada. The existing highways are sufficient for transportation of exploration-size heavy equipment. Development logistics would use the 4 lane Interstate 80 highway, Union Pacific railroad tracks and adjacent power, natural gas, and fiber optic transmission lines in the rail - highway corridor.

Mining is a common occupation in the area with several small to world class mines operating in the Winnemucca - Lovelock area over the past several decades. A well trained and experienced mining workforce pool is available in Nevada when labor and expertise are required.

The excellent location of Bam Bam's Majuba Hill District, with already existing mining friendly infrastructure, will significantly reduce costs for exploration programs and future mining activities.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

