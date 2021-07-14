Numis's strong third quarter reflects both a favourable market background and its strategy of improving the quality of its client base and investing in talent. Market fluctuations and seasonality are set to influence near-term revenue trends, but moves to strengthen the franchise, including developing its advisory and private markets activities and expanding the equity capital markets offering outside the UK, should diversify revenues and help support longer-term growth.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
NUMIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de