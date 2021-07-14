Ebiquity's period-end trading update indicates a good first half performance, with revenues of £32m, up 19% on the prior period. The group has also posted an operating profit - undisclosed but ahead of the £1.0m delivered in H220. The progress is a result of a mix of factors, including new business wins (notably in digital), with some benefit from work deferred from FY20. We leave our forecasts unchanged for now, noting that any revisions at the interims in September are more likely to be on the upside. The share price performance year-to-date has been strong (up 195%), but the valuation remains at a sizeable discount to peers.

