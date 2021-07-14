C3ntro Telecom selects Odine's "Orion" solution to enhance its international global business

C3ntro Telecom chooses "Orion" from Odine Solutions, to optimize and centralize global management of its wholesale voice business

ISTANBUL, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion from Odine Solutions will enable C3ntro to have a single global management application for all International and National traffic. The Orion application will provide C3ntro with centralized reporting, invoicing, and deal management to boost its global operational efficiency.

Through the Orion Application, C3ntro will drive productivity, agility for new services, and increased visibility. Deployed and integrated with C3ntro's core network elements, the Orion solution is delivered without disruption. The solution will bring high-performance, real-time dynamic routing policy & optimization, and comprehensive monitoring & alerting for C3ntro, coupled with the Orion solution being fully mobile compatible allowing C3ntro users to work anywhere anytime, as we evolve the way we work.

Nick Cowley, Global Sales Director at Odine Solutions remarked "Working with C3ntro to centralize traffic management into Orion will provide complete end-to-end management for all traffic globally. Orion's ability to process and present national and international traffic meets the growing need for operators to converge billing, reporting, and swap management, and provide C3ntro with unprecedented levels of business intelligence.

Abraham Smeke, EVP Global Sales at C3ntro commented, "As we continue to expand our already established international footprint, we continue looking towards new solutions which will enable us to be more productive. We are confident once Odine's Orion application is fully implemented we will be able to offer our customers an even better service and experience. We have no doubt Orion will meet and exceed our expectations and requirements."

"The partnership between Odine and C3ntro is another show of strength from Odine as we continue to grow our global presence and providing operators with efficiency and agility in the competitive voice market. we look forward to a long and successful working relationship with C3ntro", stated Alper Tunga Burak, CEO at Odine Solutions.

About C3ntro

We are an international carrier with 25 years of unparalleled experience supplying Voice, SMS, Data & Fiber services to carriers around the world.

C3NTRO Telecom is the operator of choice for advanced international Voice and Data connectivity backed by our reliable, state-of-the-art global network, with more than 300 direct interconnections and in-country partners worldwide.

As a licensed Local operator in Mexico e also provide integrated solutions for Mexican enterprises & multinational organizations, which include: UCaaS, SMS Integration, DID's, Videoconference, Microsoft enterprise solutions and Cloud Contact Center services, Digital Signage, Security, and SDN networks.

www.c3ntro.com

About Odine Solutions

Odine Solutions is a leading Systems Integrator focusing on Tier-1 Mobile Network Function Virtualization with unparalleled expertise in production deployments of private & hybrid Telco Clouds.

Odine Solutions also owns and manages a private cloud infrastructure built on Odine Nebula and Odine Orion enabling a powerful suite of intelligent wholesale voice business management applications as PaaS/SaaS offerings for CSPs, Wholesale Voice/Data Aggregators and MNOs in 36 countries through regional POPs located in the USA and UK, and regional offices in Istanbul, London, Prague, Dubai, and Lahore.

www.odinesolutions.com

