DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 and H1 2021

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 and H1 2021 14-Jul-2021 / 09:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MMK Group trading PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one update for Q2 and H1 of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its Trading Update for Q2 and H1 2021 2021. 14 july 2021 Magnitogorsk, Russia - Pig iron output increased by 2.6% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 2,640 thousand tonnes, driven by the increase in productivity of blast furnaces amid continuing high steel demand. - Steel output grew 3.1% q-o-q to 3,401 thousand tonnes, reflecting favourable market conditions. HIGHLIGHTS - MMK Group's sales of steel products totalled 3,320 thousand tonnes, up 14.3% q-o-q, driven by high Q2 2021 steel demand. VS Q1 2021 - Sales of the Group's premium products were up 20.6% to 1,392 thousand tonnes, driven by seasonal growth in demand. - MMK Coal's coal concentrate production totalled 874 thousand tonnes, up 7.3% q-o-q, due to stronger procurement of ROM coals amid higher demand from MMK. HIGHLIGHTS - Pig iron output increased by 17.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 5,213 thousand tonnes, as blast furnace operations were not being overhauled over these six months. H1 2021 VS H1 2020 - Steel output increased by 24.5% y-o-y, as no overhauls took place at converter facilities, as well as the completion of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500's modernisation. - MMK Group's sales of finished products increased by 25.3% y-o-y to 6,224 thousand tonnes driven by favourable market conditions and the high utilisation rate of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 after its modernisation. - Sales of premium products grew by 3.5% y-o-y to 2,546 thousand tonnes on the back of positive market trends. - Production of coal concentrate increased by 12.6% y-o-y to 1,690 thousand tonnes, driven by stronger demand from MMK amid favourable market conditions. Global steel products market: In Q2 2021, global steel was output steadily recovering after the drop of 2020. According to WorldSteel, 837.5 mln tonnes of steel were produced in the first five months of 2021, up 14.5% y-o-y and up 9% compared to 2019.Demand for rolled steel in key world regions stayed higher than supply, with prices steadily rising. In May, Chinese authorities hardened their rhetoric concerning high prices in their domestic market for rolled steel, which led to a short price pullback. Russian steel products market: In Russia, demand for rolled steel in Q2 2021 stayed high, supported by the continuing recovery of the Russian economy after the recession of 2020. According to Metal Expert, during the first five months of 2021, apparent steel use of rolled steel in Russia grew 6.5% y-o-y, with May figures up as high as 35.9% y-o-y. The growing seasonal demand in the construction industry, ongoing national projects and easing of pandemic-related restrictions were the key drivers for the Russian steel products market in Q2 2021. Global iron ore market: In the second quarter, the 62% Fe index hit a new all-time high amid a price rally in global steel products markets. China's pig iron output grew at about 10% y-o-y, slightly outpacing key commodity exporters' capacities. As a result, prices for steel products in China were supported by already-high prices for iron ore at the end of the second quarter. MARKET OVERVIEW Russian iron ore market: In the second quarter, demand for raw materials remained relatively strong both in the domestic and key export markets, while iron ore exports from Russia continued to grow in traditional target markets, leaving domestic prices no other route than to follow global market trends and increase rapidly. Global coking coal market: Spot coal prices showed strong growth in the second quarter, reflecting the rising prices on related raw materials and rolled products markets. Demand in the steel industries of developed countries has approached pre-COVID levels, while the supply of raw materials for coking has not increased for a number of reasons. Russian coking coal market: Following the strong growth of early 2021, domestic prices increased only slightly in the second quarter. Given the patterns of changes in coal prices, the dynamics that took place in global indices in Q2 2021 will not affect Russian market prices until the next quarter. Russian metal scrap market: In the second quarter scrap prices on the Russian market continued growing during peak demand within the country, albeit fluctuating during the quarter. It is expected that the market will be impacted by the new increase of scrap export duties from Russia and the adoption of export duties for steel products.

MMK GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

thousand tonnes Q2 2021 Q1 2021 % H1 2021 H1 2020 % Crude steel production 3,401 3,300 3.1 6,701 5,381 24.5 Pig iron production 2,640 2,572 2.6 5,213 4,444 17.3 Coal concentrate production 874 815 7.3 1,690 1,501 12.6 Iron ore production 874 815 7,3 1 690 1 501 12,6 Finished products sales, 3,320 2,904 14.3 6,224 4,968 25.3 including: Slabs and billets 74 53 38.3 127 20 546.6 Long products 316 268 17.9 585 628 - 7.0 Flat hot-rolled products 1,538 1,428 7.7 2,966 1,861 59.4 Premium products, including: 1,392 1,154 20.6 2,546 2,459 3.5 Thick plate (Mill 5000) 251 165 52.8 416 444 - 6.3 Flat cold-rolled products 203 184 10.0 387 437 - 11.3 Downstream products, including: 938 805 16.5 1,743 1,578 10.4 Tinplate 43 43 0.0 87 86 0.4 Galvanised steel 538 439 22.5 976 821 19.0 Polymer-coated steel 158 150 5.0 308 297 3.8 Band 35 35 - 2.1 70 59 18.1 Formed section 17 26 - 31.7 43 67 - 35.6 Pipe 24 12 97.0 37 31 18.0 Metalware 118 97 21.2 215 198 8.6 Other metal products 4 2 148.8 6 19 - 68.4 Share of premium products 41.9% 39.7% 40.9% 49.5%

CONSOLIDATED PRICES

FOR METAL PRODUCTS

USD/tonne Q2 2021 Q1 2021 % H1 2021 H1 2020 % Average price per tonne: 944 713 32.4 836 560 49.3 Slabs and billets 626 568 10.2 602 255 136.1 Long products 762 633 20.4 702 472 48.7 Flat hot-rolled products 880 638 37.9 764 475 60.8 Premium products, including: 1,073 832 29.0 964 648 48.8 Thick plate (Mill 5000) 746 667 11.8 714 615 16.1 Flat cold-rolled products 989 731 35.3 866 572 51.4 Downstream products, including: 1,179 889 32.6 1,045 679 53.9 Tinplate 849 736 15.4 792 736 7.6 Galvanised steel 1,198 853 40.4 1,043 641 62.7 Polymer-coated steel 1,482 1,121 32.2 1,306 808 61.6 Band 1,028 798 28.8 912 631 44.5 Formed section 1,149 863 33.1 979 706 38.7 Pipe 969 706 37.3 880 531 65.7 Metalware 893 820 8.9 860 649 32.5 Other metal products 1,426 1,100 29.6 1,332 682 95.3 + 32.4% Q-o-Q Average selling prices for Q2 2021 grew by 32.4% q-o-q to USD 944 per tonne, driven by an upward trend in AVERAGE global prices for metal products amid continued global supply constraints. In H1 2021, prices grew by SELLING PRICE 49.3% y-o-y to USD 836 per tonne, driven by favourable market dynamics amid last year's low base.

MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE

ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2021 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)