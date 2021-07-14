PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group -3

Anzeige
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 and H1 2021 
14-Jul-2021 / 09:43 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MMK Group trading    PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one 
update for Q2 and H1  of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its Trading Update for Q2 and H1 
2021          2021. 
 
14 july 2021 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
        - Pig iron output increased by 2.6% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 2,640 thousand tonnes, driven by 
         the increase in productivity of blast furnaces amid continuing high steel demand. 
 
 
        - Steel output grew 3.1% q-o-q to 3,401 thousand tonnes, reflecting favourable market conditions. 
 
HIGHLIGHTS 
        - MMK Group's sales of steel products totalled 3,320 thousand tonnes, up 14.3% q-o-q, driven by high 
Q2 2021      steel demand. 
VS Q1 2021 
        - Sales of the Group's premium products were up 20.6% to 1,392 thousand tonnes, driven by seasonal 
         growth in demand. 
 
        - MMK Coal's coal concentrate production totalled 874 thousand tonnes, up 7.3% q-o-q, due to stronger 
         procurement of ROM coals amid higher demand from MMK. 
 
HIGHLIGHTS   - Pig iron output increased by 17.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 5,213 thousand tonnes, as blast furnace 
         operations were not being overhauled over these six months. 
H1 2021 
 
VS H1 2020 
        - Steel output increased by 24.5% y-o-y, as no overhauls took place at converter facilities, as well 
         as the completion of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500's modernisation. 
 
 
        - MMK Group's sales of finished products increased by 25.3% y-o-y to 6,224 thousand tonnes driven by 
         favourable market conditions and the high utilisation rate of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 after its 
         modernisation. 
 
        - Sales of premium products grew by 3.5% y-o-y to 2,546 thousand tonnes on the back of positive 
         market trends. 
 
        - Production of coal concentrate increased by 12.6% y-o-y to 1,690 thousand tonnes, driven by 
         stronger demand from MMK amid favourable market conditions. 
 
 
 
       Global steel products market: In Q2 2021, global steel was output steadily recovering after the drop of 
       2020. According to WorldSteel, 837.5 mln tonnes of steel were produced in the first five months of 2021, 
       up 14.5% y-o-y and up 9% compared to 2019.Demand for rolled steel in key world regions stayed higher than 
       supply, with prices steadily rising. In May, Chinese authorities hardened their rhetoric concerning high 
       prices in their domestic market for rolled steel, which led to a short price pullback. 
       Russian steel products market: In Russia, demand for rolled steel in Q2 2021 stayed high, supported by 
       the continuing recovery of the Russian economy after the recession of 2020. According to Metal Expert, 
       during the first five months of 2021, apparent steel use of rolled steel in Russia grew 6.5% y-o-y, with 
       May figures up as high as 35.9% y-o-y. The growing seasonal demand in the construction industry, ongoing 
       national projects and easing of pandemic-related restrictions were the key drivers for the Russian steel 
       products market in Q2 2021. 
       Global iron ore market: In the second quarter, the 62% Fe index hit a new all-time high amid a price 
       rally in global steel products markets. China's pig iron output grew at about 10% y-o-y, slightly 
       outpacing key commodity exporters' capacities. As a result, prices for steel products in China were 
       supported by already-high prices for iron ore at the end of the second quarter. 
MARKET 
OVERVIEW   Russian iron ore market: In the second quarter, demand for raw materials remained relatively strong both 
       in the domestic and key export markets, while iron ore exports from Russia continued to grow in 
       traditional target markets, leaving domestic prices no other route than to follow global market trends 
       and increase rapidly. 
       Global coking coal market: Spot coal prices showed strong growth in the second quarter, reflecting the 
       rising prices on related raw materials and rolled products markets. Demand in the steel industries of 
       developed countries has approached pre-COVID levels, while the supply of raw materials for coking has not 
       increased for a number of reasons. 
       Russian coking coal market: Following the strong growth of early 2021, domestic prices increased only 
       slightly in the second quarter. Given the patterns of changes in coal prices, the dynamics that took 
       place in global indices in Q2 2021 will not affect Russian market prices until the next quarter. 
       Russian metal scrap market: In the second quarter scrap prices on the Russian market continued growing 
       during peak demand within the country, albeit fluctuating during the quarter. It is expected that the 
       market will be impacted by the new increase of scrap export duties from Russia and the adoption of export 
       duties for steel products.

MMK GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED RESULTS 

thousand tonnes         Q2 2021 Q1 2021 %   H1 2021 H1 2020 % 
 
Crude steel production     3,401  3,300  3.1  6,701  5,381  24.5 
Pig iron production       2,640  2,572  2.6  5,213  4,444  17.3 
Coal concentrate production   874   815   7.3  1,690  1,501  12.6 
Iron ore production       874   815   7,3  1 690  1 501  12,6 
Finished products sales,    3,320  2,904  14.3  6,224  4,968  25.3 
including: 
Slabs and billets        74   53   38.3  127   20   546.6 
Long products          316   268   17.9  585   628   - 7.0 
Flat hot-rolled products    1,538  1,428  7.7  2,966  1,861  59.4 
Premium products, including:  1,392  1,154  20.6  2,546  2,459  3.5 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)     251   165   52.8  416   444   - 6.3 
Flat cold-rolled products    203   184   10.0  387   437   - 11.3 
Downstream products, including: 938   805   16.5  1,743  1,578  10.4 
Tinplate             43  43   0.0   87  86   0.4 
Galvanised steel        538   439   22.5  976   821   19.0 
Polymer-coated steel      158   150   5.0  308   297   3.8 
Band              35   35   - 2.1 70   59   18.1 
Formed section         17   26   - 31.7 43   67   - 35.6 
Pipe              24   12   97.0  37   31   18.0 
Metalware            118   97   21.2  215   198   8.6 
Other metal products      4    2    148.8 6    19   - 68.4 
Share of premium products    41.9%  39.7%     40.9%  49.5%

CONSOLIDATED PRICES

FOR METAL PRODUCTS 

USD/tonne            Q2 2021 Q1 2021 %  H1 2021 H1 2020 % 
 
Average price per tonne:    944   713   32.4 836   560   49.3 
Slabs and billets        626   568   10.2 602   255   136.1 
Long products          762   633   20.4 702   472   48.7 
Flat hot-rolled products    880   638   37.9 764   475   60.8 
Premium products, including:  1,073  832   29.0 964   648   48.8 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)     746   667   11.8 714   615   16.1 
Flat cold-rolled products    989   731   35.3 866   572   51.4 
Downstream products, including: 1,179  889   32.6 1,045  679   53.9 
Tinplate            849   736   15.4 792   736   7.6 
Galvanised steel        1,198  853   40.4 1,043  641   62.7 
Polymer-coated steel      1,482  1,121  32.2 1,306  808   61.6 
Band              1,028  798   28.8 912   631   44.5 
Formed section         1,149  863   33.1 979   706   38.7 
Pipe              969   706   37.3 880   531   65.7 
Metalware            893   820   8.9 860   649   32.5 
Other metal products      1,426  1,100  29.6 1,332  682   95.3 
+ 32.4% Q-o-Q 
       Average selling prices for Q2 2021 grew by 32.4% q-o-q to USD 944 per tonne, driven by an upward trend in 
AVERAGE    global prices for metal products amid continued global supply constraints. In H1 2021, prices grew by 
SELLING PRICE 49.3% y-o-y to USD 836 per tonne, driven by favourable market dynamics amid last year's low base.

MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE

ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2021 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)

STEEL SEGMENT RUSSIA 

thousand tonnes         Q2 2021 Q1 2021 %   H1 2021 H1 2020 % 
 
Crude steel production     3,401  3,300  3.1  6,701  5,381  24.5 
Pig iron production       2,640  2,572  2.6  5,213  4,444  17.3 
Finished products sales,    3,288  2,853  15.3  6,141  4,719  30.1 
including: 
Slabs and billets        74   53   38.3  127   20   546.6 
Long products          316   268   17.9  585   628   - 7.0 
Flat hot-rolled products    1,721  1,570  9.6  3,291  1,926  70.9 
Premium products, including:  1,177  961   22.5  2,138  2,145  - 0.3 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)     251   165   52.8  416   444   - 6.3 
Flat cold-rolled products    203   184   10.0  387   437   - 11.3 
Downstream products, including: 723   612   18.1  1,335  1,264  5.6 
Tinplate            43   43   0.0  87   86   0.4 
Galvanised steel        350   270   29.5  621   576   7.7 
Polymer-coated steel      131   126   3.9  256   227   12.9 
Band              35   35   - 2.1 70   59   18.1 
Formed section         17   26   - 31.7 43   67   - 35.6 
Pipe              24   12   97.0  37   31   18.0 
Metalware            118   97   21.2  215   198   8.6 
Other metal products      4    2    148.8 6    19   - 68.4 
Share of premium products    35.8%  33.7%     34.8%  45.4% 
+ 15.3% Q-o-Q 
sales of    Sales of finished steel products in Q2 2021 increased by 15.3% q-o-q to 3,288 thousand tonnes, driven by 
finished    favourable market conditions. The 30.1% y-o-y increase in sales to 6,141 thousand tonnes in H1 2021 was 
products    due to the completion of Hot Rolling Mill 2500's modernisation. 
 
+ 17.9% Q-o-Q 
        Sales of long products in Q2 2021 were up 17.9% q-o-q to 316 thousand tonnes reflecting the seasonal 
sales of long growth in demand. Year-on-year, sales decreased by 7.0% to 585 thousand tonnes amidst scheduled repairs 
products    of rolling equipment. 
 
+ 9.6% Q-o-Q 
sales of    Sales of hot-rolled products grew 9.6% q-o-q in Q2 2021 q-o-q to 1,721 thousand tonnes, coming on the 
hot-rolled   back of seasonal recovery in demand. Sales were up 70.9% y-o-y to 3,291 thousand tonnes, driven by the 
products    production growth at Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 following its modernisation. 
 
+ 22.5% Q-o-Q 
sales of    Sales of premium products in Q2 2021 increased by 22.5% q-o-q to 1,177 thousand tonnes following the 
premium    reconstruction of Reverse Cold-Rolling Mill 1700. The share of premium products grew to 35.8% of the 
products    sales portfolio. Year-on-year, sales decreased slightly to 2,138 thousand tonnes. 
 
+ 52.8% Q-o-Q Sales volumes of thick plates from Mill 5000 were up 52.8% q-o-q to 251 thousand tonnes, driven by the 
        growth in orders from pipe manufacturers. Y-o-Y sales fell 6.3% to 416 thousand tonnes, following a 
sales of Mill change in the order mix. 
5000 products 
+ 10.0% Q-o-Q 
        Sales of cold-rolled products in Q2 2021 were up 10.0% q-o-q to 203 thousand tonnes following the 
sales of    reconstruction of Reverse Cold-Rolling Mill 1700. Sales dropped 11.3% y-o-y to 387 thousand tonnes due 
cold-rolled  to higher sales of coated steel amid higher margins. 
products 
   0.0% 
Q-o-Q     Sales of tinplate in Q2 2021 remained flat q-o-q at 43 thousand tonnes, reflecting full capacity 
        utilisation. Sales of tinplate increased slightly year-on-year to 87 thousand tonnes. 
sales of 
tinplate 
+ 29.5% Q-o-Q 
sales of    The increase in the sales of galvanised steel in Q2 2021 by 29.5% q-o-q to 350 thousand tonnes was due 
galvanised   to seasonal growth in demand and higher equipment productivity. In H1 2021, sales increased by 7.7% 
steel     y-o-y to 621 thousand tonnes. 
 
+ 3.9% Q-o-Q 
        Sales of polymer-coated steel increased by 3.9% q-o-q to 131 thousand tonnes due to seasonal factors. 
SALES OF    Year-on-year, sales were up 12.9% to 256 thousand tonnes, reflecting a low 2020 base amid the spread of 
POLYMER-COATED the COVID-19 pandemic. 
STEEL

STEEL SEGMENT TURKEY 

thousand tonnes               Q2 2021 Q1 2021 %   H1 2021 H1 2020 % 
 
Finished products sales,           221   196   12.7 416   322   29.5 
including: 
Flat hot-rolled products           6    3    103.8 9    7    17.5 
Premium products, including:         215   193   11.4 408   314   29.8% 
Flat cold-rolled products          -    -    -   -    -    - 
Downstream products, including:       215   193   11.4 408   314   29.8% 
Galvanised steel               187   168   11.4 356   244   45.5 
Polymer-coated steel             27   25   10.9 52   70   - 25.7 
Share of premium products          97.4%  98.5%     97.9%  97.7% 
Intersegment sales from Steel segment Russia 189   145   30.0 334   72   362.1 
 
+ 12.7% Q-o-Q 
SALES OF   The sales of finished products in the Turkish steel segment in Q2 2021 were up 12.7% q-o-q to 221 
FINISHED   thousand tonnes, reflecting the steadying of semi-finished hot-rolled stock shipments and favourable 
PRODUCTS   market conditions. At the same time, exports exceeded domestic sales in Turkey. 
       Sales were up 29.5% y-o-y, reflecting a low 2020 base amid the spread of the pandemic and lockdown 
       restrictions.

COAL MINING SEGMENT 

thousand tonnes     Q2 2021 Q1 2021 %   H1 2021 H1 2020 % 
 
Coking coal mining    1,098  1,282  - 14.4 2,380  2,181  9.1 
Coking coal processing  1,496  1,356  10.3  2,853  2,644  7.9 
Mined          1,068  1,177  - 9.2 2,246  2,419  - 7.2 
Purchased        358   114   214.3 471   225   109.5 
Toll           70   65   7.2  136   -    - 
Coking coal concentrate 874   815   7.3  1,690  1,501  12.6 
- 14.4% Q-o-Q 
         Coking coal production in Q2 2021 amounted to 1,098 thousand tonnes, a decrease of 14.4% q-o-q, due to 
COKING COAL   face transfer operations at the Kostromovskaya mine. Coking coal production increased by 9.1% y-o-y to 
PRODUCTION    2,380 thousand tonnes as MMK's demand for concentrate grew. 
 
+ 7.3% Q-o-Q 
         Coking coal concentrate production in Q2 2021 was up 7.3% q-o-q due to stronger procurement of ROM 
COKING COAL   coals amid higher demand from MMK. Coal concentrate production was up 12.6% y-o-y to 1,690 thousand 
CONCENTRATE   tonnes amid higher demand from MMK. 
PRODUCTION

MMK GROUP'S

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE (ESG) 

- On 8 July 2021, BSI issued a Verification Certificate confirming the reliability of the Group's 
         statement on its greenhouse gas emissions. BSI carried out its verification to the latest revision of 
HIGHLIGHTS    ISO 14064-1:2018. 
 
        - In Q2 2021, MMK joined the Social Charter of Russian Business. The Social Charter of Russian Business 
         is a new format for assessing the joint contribution of a business and its partners to the country's 
         sustainability and social wellbeing. 
 
 
                   Q2 2021 Q1 2021 %   H1 2021 H1 2020 % 
 
LTIFR                1.16  1.20  - 0.03 1.18  0.69  71.0 
Gross air emissions, thousand tonnes 46.6  47.5  - 1.9 94.2  81.5  15.6 
Specific air emissions, kg/tonne   13.7  14.4  - 4.9 14.0  15.1  - 7.3 
+ 71.0% Y-o-Y The LTIFR for H1 2021 increased by 71% y-o-y to 1.18, reflecting an increase in the number of ice-related 
       accidents driven by lower temperatures in Q1 2021 compared to the previous year. The Group continues to 
ltifr     implement initiatives to address the root causes of accidents and improve the production safety culture. 
 
- 7.3% Y-o-Y Specific air emissions in H1 2021 decreased by 7.3% y-o-y to 14.0 kg per tonne, driven by an increase in 
       the share of scrap in the charge on the back of increased EAF steel output. 
SPECIFIC AIR 
EMISSIONS   Specific air emissions decreased by 4.9% q-o-q to 13.7 kg per tonne as a result of an increase in EAF 
       steel production. 
 
        - Seasonal recovery of demand in Russia and continued favourable conditions in global markets will 
         positively impact the Group's sales in Q3. Sales will be additionally supported by the start of hot 
         tests at the electric arc furnace facility, with a casting and rolling module at the Turkish asset. 
 
        - Completion of the reconstruction of Reverse Cold-Rolling Mill 1700 and 100% utilisation of premium 
         products equipment will positively impact the structure of the Group's sales portfolio. 
OUTLOOK 
 
 
        - CAPEX for Q3 2021 is expected to decline q-o-q, in line with the implementation schedule for projects 
         pursued under the Group's strategy. 
 
        - Operational excellence measures implemented under MMK's updated strategic initiatives will further 
         boost the Group's profitability in Q3 2021. 
 
ABOUT MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                           channel on Telegram to be the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2021 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)

first to know about key MMK 
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. 
 
INVESTOR RELATIONS DEPARTMENT 
+7 915 380 6266        KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
               Financial calendar 
 
 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
               22 July    Q2 and H1 2021 IFRS financials 
Yaroslava Vrubel 
+7 982 282 9682               Virtual conference for retail investors, 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru       27 July 
                      VTB Capital 
 
               28-29 July  Non-deal roadshow (NDR), online 
COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 117389 
EQS News ID:  1218517 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1218517&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2021 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)

