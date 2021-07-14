Loom Solar has installed a solar+storage system at a small ashram in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The project features six 440 W PV modules, a 5 kWh (100 Ah/51.2 V) lithium ion storage system, and a 5 kVA string inverter.From pv magazine India A small Indian ashram on a hill by the banks of the river Ganges now has a new and unusual attraction. The ashram in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, produces all of its electricity from a small rooftop solar+storage system. Loom Solar, a PV module maker and EPC specialist, was tasked with installing the system. The array features six 440 W Shark Super high-efficiency ...

