Mittwoch, 14.07.2021

WKN: A12AE3 ISIN: NO0010387004 Ticker-Symbol: 4NF 
München
14.07.21
08:08 Uhr
9,600 Euro
+0,260
+2,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
14.07.2021 | 11:17
88 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Norwegian Finans Holding due to offer (129/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Norwegian Finans
Holding ASA (Norwegian Finans Holding) published on July 14, 2021 and may be
subject to change. 

Nordax Bank AB (Nordax Bank) has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire
all outstanding shares in Norwegian Finans Holding, so that every one (1)
Norwegian Finans Holding share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment
of NOK 105 per share. If Norwegian Finans Holding, as a result of the offer,
requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same
is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Norwegian Finans Holding (NOFI) and (2) settle
the contracts at Fair Value according to the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1006171
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
