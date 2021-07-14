Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Wyld Networks TO1 and TO2 (410/21)

At the request of Wyld Networks AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 19, 2021 Security name: Wyld Networks TO1 --------------------------------- Short name: Wyld TO1 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075998 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 229075 --------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Wyld Networks AB through cash corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market between the 7 mars 2022 and 18 mars 2022, however, the conversion price may amount to a minimum of the quota value of the share and a maximum of SEK 13.75. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 22 Mars, 2022 - 4 April, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 31 Mars, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Wyld Networks TO2 --------------------------------- Short name: WYLD TO2 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016076004 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 229076. --------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO2 gives the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Wyld Networks AB through cash corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market between the 21 november 2022 and 2 december 2022, however, the conversion price may amount to a minimum of the quota value of the share and a maximum of SEK 16.50. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 6 December, 2022 - 19 December, 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 15 December, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 08-503 01 550.