Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Wyld Networks TO1 and TO2 (410/21)

At the request of Wyld Networks AB, equity rights will be traded on First North
as from July 19, 2021 

Security name: Wyld Networks TO1
---------------------------------
Short name:   Wyld TO1     
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016075998   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  229075      
---------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe  
     for one (1) new share in Wyld Networks AB through cash corresponding to
     70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share 
     on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market between the 7 mars 2022 and 18 
     mars 2022, however, the conversion price may amount to a minimum of the
     quota value of the share and a maximum of SEK 13.75.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 22 Mars, 2022 - 4 April, 2022                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  31 Mars, 2022                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Security name: Wyld Networks TO2
---------------------------------
Short name:   WYLD TO2     
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016076004   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  229076.     
---------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO2 gives the holder the right to subscribe  
     for one (1) new share in Wyld Networks AB through cash corresponding to
     70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share 
     on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market between the 21 november 2022  
     and 2 december 2022, however, the conversion price may amount to a   
     minimum of the quota value of the share and a maximum of SEK 16.50.  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 6 December, 2022 - 19 December, 2022                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  15 December, 2022                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 08-503 01 550.
