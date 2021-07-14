Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY) (the "Company") or ("Destiny"), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended May 31, 2021.

Highlights for Q3 2021

(all figures are USD, and comparisons are to Q3 2020):

Play MPE® revenue grew by 15.2% (9.7% currency adjusted);

Independent label revenue increased 29.7% (26.8% currency adjusted);

Sends activity up 26.5%;

"Continued independent record label growth has been a significant driver of our overall Play MPE® revenue growth in the current quarter and over the trailing twelve months," said Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. "In the current quarter, we have added key industry professionals to our business development group in the United States and these additions have had an immediate impact adding key US Major Label distributions in the Play MPE® platform."

The stock repurchase program that commenced in January 2021, resulted in market purchases to May 31, 2021 of 155,685 shares for a total cost of USD $218,682.

Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will host a webinar at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00pm PT) on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, to further discuss its 2021 third quarter results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the webinar by registering at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

or directly on the REGISTRATION FORM by clicking here.

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time.

Attendees viewing the webinar can voluntarily submit either verbal and written questions during the live presentation. Attendee cameras will remain off throughout the presentation. Attendees' microphones will remain off unless the attendee voluntarily selects to engage in verbal questions similar to the format available on traditional conference call format.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information and provide attendees an opportunity for written questions.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 647 374 4685

Webinar ID: 848 9340 6221

Attendees participating via dial in will not have access the webinar video stream, and will not have access to question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event on https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As at,



May 31,



August 31,



2021



2020



$



$







ASSETS







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

2,934,575



1,841,340

Short-term investments

-



781,490

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for







doubtful accounts of $20,618, [August 31, 2020 - $23,412]

403,196



426,832

Other receivables

46,869



26,083

Prepaid expenses 69,444 78,562 Total current assets

3,454,084



3,154,307

Deposits

37,131



34,316

Property and equipment, net

166,913



194,277

Intangible assets, net

86,376



22,952

Right of use asset 258,286 403,961 Total assets 4,002,790 3,809,813







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable

140,989



119,399

Accrued liabilities

355,766



353,235

Deferred revenue

18,210



19,638

Current portion of operating lease liability 280,028 238,261 Total current liabilities 794,993 730,533 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 24,418 219,063 Total liabilities 819,411 949,596







Contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Common stock, par value $0.001







Authorized: 20,000,000 shares







Issued and outstanding: 10,294,961 shares







[August 31, 2020 - issued and outstanding 10,450,646 shares]

10,295



10,451

Additional paid-in capital

9,186,881



9,366,290

Accumulated deficit

(5,880,238 )

(6,171,068 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (133,559 ) (345,456 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,183,379 2,860,217 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 4,002,790 3,809,813

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months



Three Months



Nine months



Nine months



Ended



Ended



Ended



Ended



May 31,



May 31,



May 31,



May 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

$ $ $ $















Service revenue

1,083,987 939,873 3,138,663 2,792,458















Cost of revenue















Hosting costs

32,582



30,905



92,291



73,361

Internal engineering support

7,375



5,915



20,998



19,278

Customer support

41,794



33,523



118,989



109,245

Third Party and transactions costs 16,053 16,641 47,738 39,502 97,804 86,984 280,016 241,386















Gross Margin

986,183



852,889



2,858,647



2,551,072

















Operating expenses















General and administrative

202,878



273,070



526,822



708,667

Sales and marketing

361,411



140,690



1,004,839



786,846

Product development

326,450



355,625



961,930



963,351

Depreciation and amortization 26,673 33,194 77,388 100,744 917,412 802,579 2,570,979 2,559,608















Income (loss) from operations

68,771



50,310



287,668



(8,536 )















Other income















Interest income

823



5,266



3,162



19,743

Other income (loss) - (677 ) - 19 Net income 69,594 54,899 290,830 11,226















Net income (loss) per common share,















Basic

0.01



0.01



0.03



0.00

Diluted 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.00















Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic

10,426,961



10,450,646



10,428,809



10,623,432

Diluted 10,531,708 10,450,646 10,543,442 10,623,432

Q3 Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Summary

(millions of U.S. dollars)

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





May 31,

2021



May 31,

2020



%

Change



May 31,

2021



May 31,

2020



%

Change

REVENUE



































Play MPE®

1.082



0.940



15.2%



3.131



2.772



13.0%

Other

0.002



0.000



0.1%



0.008



0.020



(60.0%)

Total Revenue

1.084



0.940



15.3%



3.139



2.792



12.4%



























PROFITABILITY























Gross Margin $

0.986



0.853



15.6%



2.859



2.551



12.1%

Gross Margin %

91.0%



90.7%



0.3%



91.1%



91.4%



(0.3%)

Operating Expenses

0.917



0.803



14.3%



2.571



2.560



0.4%

Cash Operating Costs

0.878



0.760



15.5%



2.458



2.445



0.5%

Adjusted EBITDA

0.109



0.098



11.2%



0.404



0.126



220.6%

Net Income

0.070



0.055



27.3%



0.291



0.011



2545.5%

Earnings Per Share

0.01



0.01



0.0%



0.03



0.00



-











































Nine Months Ended

CASH













May 31, 2021



May 31,

2020

Cash Operating Income













0.421



0.156



169.9%

Working Capital Changes













0.016



(0.391 )

(104.1%)

Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities











0.437



(0.235 )

(286.0%)

Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities











0.702



(0.798 )

(188.0%)

Cash (Used In) Financing Activities













(0.219 )

(0.533 )

(58.9%)











































As at









CASH RESERVES













May 31,

2021



August 31,

2020





Cash and cash equivalents













2.935



1.841



59.4%

Short-term investments













-



0.781



(100.0%)

Total Cash Reserves













2.935



2.622



11.9%



About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, which will be available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90162