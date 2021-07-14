Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of H&D Wireless Holding AB (publ) (411/21)

Trading in H&D Wireless Holding AB (publ)paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is July 15, 2021. Short name: HDW BTA B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016013510 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 226423 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission on +46 8 684 058.