Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
it Kupferaktien ein Vermögen verdienen! Diese Firma steht kurz vor Finalisierung der Machbarkeitsstudie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQ19 ISIN: SE0009889405 Ticker-Symbol: 858 
Frankfurt
14.07.21
08:13 Uhr
0,025 Euro
-0,001
-3,53 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HITECH & DEVELOPMENT WIRELESS SWEDEN HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITECH & DEVELOPMENT WIRELESS SWEDEN HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.07.2021 | 12:41
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of H&D Wireless Holding AB (publ) (411/21)

Trading in H&D Wireless Holding AB (publ)paid subscription shares is to cease.
The last trading day is July 15, 2021. 

Short name:  HDW BTA B  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016013510
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 226423   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat
Fondkommission. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission on
+46 8 684 058.
HITECH & DEVELOPMENT WIRELESS SWEDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.