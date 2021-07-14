beqom, a provider of cloud-based compensation management software, has announced it was awarded the rating of 2021 Top Compensation Management Software by SelectSoftware Reviews (SSR). SSR's mission is to help HR teams find and buy the right software so they can grow their organizations. They do this through free online vendor reviews that they publish on their website along with advice on how to negotiate pricing, questions to ask on demos, ROI calculators, and other support for HR software selection.

"Compensation is the core driver in many organizations, but so many PeopleOps teams struggle with how to get it right," says SSR founder Phil Strazzulla. "beqom's platform allows companies to increase retention and streamline costs through a comprehensive compensation management platform that integrates with common HR tools such as WorkDay, Oracle and SAP."

beqom was tagged as being best for large enterprises, noting it provides "a comprehensive suite with everything from performance, salary, and bonus management to budget planning and forecasting. Additional features allow you to measure compensation across gender, age, and race to uncover gaps, boosting transparency and equal pay in your organization."

According to Strazzulla, "We spend hundreds of hours researching the best HR and recruiting software so you don't have to. We rely heavily on practitioners and experts to help us recommend the right software to simplify your buying process." The SSR site is visited by over 35k HR professionals per month from around the world who seek unbiased reviews and advice.

The research notes that "compensation management software has many benefits that can provide measurable returns for your business." Among the benefits named are saving time and reducing costly errors, strengthening employee loyalty, ensuring compliance, increasing transparency, ensuring equal pay, and saving money.

beqom provides the total rewards management platform for many of the world's largest enterprises, including PepsiCo, DHL, BNP Paribas, and Adecco. Companies who are evaluating their current compensation management approach can use beqom's free online Rewards Maturity Assessment tool to determine where their rewards maturity level falls, from Below Standard to Mature.

