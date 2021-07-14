YuLife Raises Record $70M Series B Round To Reinvent Life Insurance With Unique Focus on Wellbeing and Healthy Living

LONDON, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife , the tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire life, today announced that it has raised a $70M (~£50M) Series B in one of Europe's largest insurtech funding rounds in life insurance. The round was led by Target Global and supported by new investors Eurazeo and Latitude as well as existing investors Creandum, Notion Capital, Anthemis, MMC Ventures, and OurCrowd. YuLife will use the capital to develop new products, expand its UK market penetration, and broaden its reach into new global markets.

"The life insurance industry is ripe for transformation. For too many years, life insurance has focused solely on paying out a lump sum upon death. It is now time to reimagine the very nature of life insurance by putting 'life' first, and inspiring members to live their best lives every single day, using insurance as a tool to enhance their physical, mental and financial wellbeing," said Sammy Rubin, CEO and Founder of YuLife. "Redefining group-life insurance is just the start of the journey for YuLife as we look to inspire life through a vast range of new insurance products."

YuLife transforms traditional group life insurance into a suite of wellbeing and insurance products, pioneering a paradigm shift in the insurance industry towards a model that simultaneously supports members, insurers and employers. Members improve their wellbeing while insurers gain from an approach that de-risks individuals through healthy activities, while employers are empowered with a product to truly demonstrate care for their employees. Active YuLife members make proactive lifestyle changes, prevent physical and mental illness, and financially protect themselves thanks to essential services.

YuLife's life insurance includes everything in a traditional group life insurance policy - but also adds critical illness, income protection, virtual GP services and employment assistance such as counselling and coaching. Uniquely, YuLife also enables employers to reward healthy living by offering employees discounts and vouchers from leading brands including Amazon, ASOS, and Avios which can be purchased with YuCoin, YuLife's virtual currency, earned by completing everyday wellness activities such as walking, cycling, meditation, and mindfulness. By incentivising healthy living, YuLife provides employers with a way to simultaneously boost retention rates, improve employees' standard of living, and safeguard their loved ones' financial future.

YuLife's app harnesses the latest behavioural science, artificial intelligence and game mechanics to provide members with a highly engaging service that drives lasting healthy habits as well as providing actionable HR insights for businesses. As a result of the YuLife app's unparalleled user engagement, members benefit from an average of 120 annual touchpoints and almost 1 million wellness quests have been completed through the app to date.

"YuLife is redefining life insurance, using the most innovative technologies to transform a largely traditional industry," said Ben Kaminski, Partner, Target Global. "With health and wellbeing increasingly thrust into the limelight in the wake of Covid-19, YuLife is fundamentally changing insurance by incentivizing people to lead healthier lifestyles. YuLife is ideally positioned to build on its tenfold growth during the pandemic and lead the way in helping its clients respond to the challenges posed by an ever-changing working environment. We are very proud to partner with YuLife on its journey of becoming a global leader in life insurance."

With its revolutionary approach, "YuLife helps workplaces care for their staff in a way that offers lasting value - a unique approach that places businesses at the forefront of society's recovery from the wellbeing crisis brought on by the pandemic," continued Rubin. "We look forward to using our latest funding to continue to set a new standard for life insurance and expand globally, helping employers tailor their engagement offerings to what employees genuinely want and need."

Completely re-defining product and distribution in a $2.2 trillion global life insurance market with a focus on protection, wellbeing and healthy living for employees, YuLife has seen more than 10x growth in Gross Written Premiums in the past year already providing over $15bn of total cover to employees and their families at world-leading companies, including Capital One, Co-op, Curve, Havas Media, Severn Trent, and Sodexo.

About YuLife

YuLife is a tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire life and turn financial products into a force for good. By harnessing the power of gamification and the latest behavioural science, YuLife insurance rewards healthy living and puts everyday wellness within reach of everyone. Founded in 2016, YuLife is headquartered in London and backed by serial investors and VCs including Target Global, Eurazeo, Latitude, Creandum, MMC Ventures, Notion Capital, LocalGlobe, Anthemis Exponential Ventures, and OurCrowd.

https://www.YuLife.com/ .

About Target Global

Target Global is an international investment firm headquartered in Berlin, with more than €1.5bn in assets under management. With investing offices in London, Tel Aviv and Barcelona, we connect the key European startup ecosystems and leverage the unique DNA of each of our target geographies, across our global network. Building on our experienced team with substantial operational and investment experience, we help exceptional entrepreneurs to build market leaders. Target Global invests across multiple stages, investing in fast-growing tech companies, targeting trillion € markets. Our Partners have been investing for more than 15 years in the digital technology space, backing some of the key European success stories. The Target Global portfolio includes companies such as Auto1, Docplanner, Delivery Hero, Rapyd, TravelPerk, WeFox and Zego.

https://www.targetglobal.vc/

Media Contact