First e-Commerce Orders to Begin August 2021 through New UK Website

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, today announced a distribution partnership with Peter Green Chilled, a leading 3PL logistics provider in the UK and Europe, to support the Company's global expansion plans starting with an UK e-Commerce launch in August 2021.

Driven by its mission to meet demand beyond Canada and the U.S. and expand globally, VERY GOOD will be launching an UK e-Commerce platform in August and has selected Peter Green Chilled as its Importer of Record to help distribute the Company's delicious and wholesome plant-based products first in the UK, and then, Europe. Peter Green Chilled offers a full complement of 3PL logistics services including importing, customs clearance, warehousing and transportation of food products throughout the UK and Europe.

UK-based customers will soon be able to order VERY GOOD's well-known Butcher Boxes directly through its new UK e-Commerce website set to be launched in August. The Butcher Boxes include some of The Very Good Butchers' best plant-based sellers such as Very Good Pepperoni, The Very British Banger, The Very Good Burger and the Taco Stuff'er.

"We are excited to finally offer UK-based customers a range of The Very Good Butchers products via our UK e-Commerce launch this summer," said VERY GOOD's co-founder and CEO, Mitchell Scott. "Building on our strong e-Commerce channel in North America, we are entering into new markets with direct to consumer sales to build brand awareness; opening the door for expansion into retail and food service in the UK and Europe. The partnership with Peter Greene is a logical fit given their extensive experience and local expertise serving these markets and supports our global expansion efforts."

"At Peter Green Chilled, we pride ourselves on operating a nationwide next day delivery service for chilled, frozen and ambient food products," said Managing Director of Peter Green Chilled, Tom Binks. "We are excited to partner with The Very Good Food Company, adding to our trusted list of clients. Our mission is to provide our 3PL logistics services to support the Company's UK e-Commerce launch this August and its growth into additional European markets. With over 19,000 points of distribution throughout the UK and Europe, we are well-positioned to assist VERY GOOD's expansion goals."

About Peter Green Chilled

Peter Green Chilled operates a UK nationwide next day delivery network for chilled, frozen and ambient food products. Their services include storage and warehousing, UK and European transport, and UK customs services. Delivery points include food service, wholesalers, and retailers. https://www.petergreenchilled.co.uk/

About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD's core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. www.verygoodfood.com

OUR MISSION IS LOFTY, BADASS BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT-BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE'RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes statements relating to the expected benefits and opportunities to VERY GOOD from the partnership with Peter Green Chilled, the Company's UK e-Commerce launch and the timing therefor as well as future launches into the European market, the potential for future expansion into retail and foodservice, and the Company's plans to extend its global footprint. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to, material assumptions with respect to the continued strong demand for VERY GOOD's products, the continued production capacity ramp-up to meet distribution commitments, the availability of sufficient financing on reasonable terms to fund the Company's capital and operating requirements, the ability to obtain necessary equipment, production inputs and labour and the competitive environment conditions and the Company's ability to position VERY GOOD competitively. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because VERY GOOD can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of VERY GOOD to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information include, among others, negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain and grow operations, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, expansion of facilities, competition, availability of raw materials, dependence on senior management and key personnel, general business risk and liability, regulation of the food industry, change in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, reliance on third-party logistics providers, disruptions affecting the Company's information technology systems and e-Commerce business, unfavourable publicity or consumer perception, product liability and product recalls, risks related to intellectual property, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth and litigation, as well as the impact of, uncertainties and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of VERY GOOD. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by VERY GOOD, please refer to VERY GOOD's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, VERY GOOD disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Investor Contact

The Very Good Food Company

Mitchell Scott

Kevan Matheson

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: invest@verygoodbutchers.com

Phone: +1 855-472-9841

