All segments grew strongly and, overall, the newly installed capacity increased by almost 50% compared to 2019. Photovoltaics was able to cover 4.7% of Switzerland's electricity needs last year.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland installed around 493 MW of new PV capacity in 2020, which means the Alpine country surpassed the 3 GW threshold at the end of the year, according to new figures provided by local trade body Swissolar and based on statistics from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE). All PV systems connected to the grid in the country were able to cover around 4.7% of its electricity ...

