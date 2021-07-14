Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CSE: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced that it has launched two of its best-selling brands, O.pen and District Edibles, in the State of Washington through a strategic partnership with Snowcrest LLC ("Snowcrest"), a cultivator and processor in Vancouver, WA.

One of America's best-selling vape brands, O.pen, is now available across dispensaries in Washington. District Edibles is expected to launch in August, further increasing SLANG's product penetration in the Evergreen State. The strategic partnership with Snowcrest, LLC, allows for SLANG brands to be produced in a vertically integrated facility.

"Washington is one of the largest cannabis markets in the United States and we are excited to launch our first products for the adult-use market," said Chris Driessen, CEO of SLANG. "This strategic partnership enables us to increase our Gross Merchandise Value metric and expand our retail distribution network through a well-respected, vertically integrated operator with an established track record of success."

As part of this previously announced partnership, Snowcrest will manufacture SLANG branded products, and SLANG's sales and marketing teams will work to place these products in dispensaries across the state. The agreement follows a royalty-based payment structure. In addition, Dolce Foglia, LLC, a full-service flavor house catering to the growing food & beverage industries, is also working with Snowcrest to provide premium flavorings in an array of edible products.

Ryan Fabian, Owner of Snowcrest, LLC said, "We are thrilled about the strategic alliance with SLANG Worldwide for the Washington State cannabis market. The widely respected brands by SLANG, along with both teams' shared core values and vision of growth are a perfect fit. We proudly manufacture the highest quality flower, vape and edibles for distribution throughout the State of Washington. We look forward to years of successful growth together with the dynamic team and product brands of SLANG Worldwide."

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

