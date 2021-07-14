Prosegur Security Joins Blue Lightning Initiative to Help Prevent Human Trafficking

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Prosegur Security, a global security leader, has become the first security company to join the Blue Lightning Initiative, a joint program of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to help identify and prevent human trafficking. As a part of the program, Prosegur employees who work in aviation and retail security will be trained on how to spot potential human traffickers and victims, as well as the procedures for safely and quickly reporting such instances to relevant authorities.

Members of the Prosegur Security team

"Human trafficking continues to be a persistent scourge of our times, with an estimated 24.9 million victims worldwide," said Larry Parrotte, the CEO of Prosegur Security USA. "Because protecting others is our core value, we decided to wholeheartedly embrace the mission of the Blue Lightning Initiative. Our security agents interact with travelers and shoppers every day and are uniquely positioned to spot and do something about suspected trafficking attempts. If we are able to help even one victim, we will consider the program a resounding success."

"Prosegur Security USA has over 5,000 employees and is currently present at 16 U.S. airports as well as numerous retail stores and other commercial locations," said Thomas Pelletier, Prosegur's project leader for the Blue Lightning Initiative. "We are proud to be a part of this initiative and look forward to working with our friends and partners in law enforcement as well as transportation and retail industries on stopping human traffickers in their tracks."

"DHS is proud to partner with Prosegur Security USA to continue the fight towards ending human trafficking. Through this partnership, the Blue Lightning Initiative will add its first security company to a growing community of over 70 partners working to recognize and report human trafficking across the U.S. transportation system," said Karinda L. Washington, DHS Executive Director, Social Impact and Campaigns.

"We inspect every person entering the United States, which places U.S. Customs and Border Protection in a unique position to combat human trafficking," said Diane J Sabatino, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations. "We are grateful Prosegur Security USA has joined this important initiative as it truly takes all of us to spot potential victims."

"The U.S. Department of Transportation is proud to work with our partners across government and the aviation sector on critical counter-trafficking efforts. When frontline aviation employees are trained to recognize and report suspected instances of human trafficking, actionable tips are reported to law enforcement to help stop the crime. This BLI partnership highlights the commitment of the security industry in joining airlines, airports, and industry associations across the country to take a stand against human trafficking," said Julie Abraham, Director, Office of International Transportation and Trade, Office of the Secretary, USDOT.

In addition to Prosegur, the Blue Lightning Initiative is supported by 30 airlines, 30 U.S. airports, industry associations, and a university, all of whom follow the same training and reporting protocols defined by the Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security. To learn more about joining BLI, reach out to bluecampaign@hq.dhs.gov and trafficking@dot.gov.

