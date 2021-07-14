Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology to Announce Fourth Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, July 22, 2021

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a leading global oncology technology solutions provider engaged in transforming drug discovery through innovative pharmacology, biomarker and data platforms, today announced it will report its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter ended April 30, 2021, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, before market open. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 8:30 a.m. EDT (5:30 a.m. PDT). To join the call dial 877-407-8035 (Domestic) or 201-689-8035 (International). A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering Passcode: 42143, or by accessing the Investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a data-driven research organization that leverages oncology research to develop transformative technology and accelerate oncology research and development. This technology ranges from computational-based discovery platforms, unique oncology software solutions, and innovative and proprietary experimental tools such as in vivo, ex vivo and biomarker platforms. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

