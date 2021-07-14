Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), a global full-service rating agency, is pleased to announce it was named Securitization Rating Agency of the Year by GlobalCapital at its U.S. Securitization Awards 2021.

The awards honor outstanding achievements in U.S. structured finance by banks, issuers, investors, law firms, rating agencies, and service providers. Nominees were compiled from industry nominations, GlobalCapital's research, and peer review. Winners were selected based on votes received during a public voting period. The poll for Securitization Rating Agency of the Year received over 2,000 votes from relevant key players in the market. GlobalCapital is a leading news, opinion and data service for people and institutions using and working in the international capital markets.

"KBRA was founded in 2010 to set a standard of excellence and integrity, and we have been loyal to this notion since then," Eric Thompson, Global Head of Structured Finance at KBRA, said. "It is an honor to be recognized by key market participants as the Securitization Rating Agency of the Year, proving that our founding principles and innovative approach have led us here. I'm proud to be part of a company that focuses on providing best-in-class service to investors-a common goal shared across all sectors."

In 2011, KBRA issued its first rating in the CMBS sector. The company's Structured Finance Group has since rated over 2,000 transactions. KBRA has also become a thought leader for its unique environmental, social, and governance (ESG) approach, setting them apart in the credit rating agency space.

"We look forward to continuing our engagement with the market and providing comprehensive, timely analysis," Thompson said.

Learn more about this award and GlobalCapital's U.S. Securitization Awards here.

Visit www.kbra.com to learn more about the company's unique approach to credit ratings.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

